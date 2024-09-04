Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
04.09.2024 23:26 Uhr
NUMERIS: Pro-Crypto Republican Curtis Bashaw Embraces Bitcoin in Senate Race

Curtis Bashaw integrates Bitcoin donations into his Senate campaign, emphasizing a modern approach to New Jersey's growth and innovation with the support of NUMERIS, a leading crypto media and data company.

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Curtis Bashaw, a prominent entrepreneur and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in New Jersey, has officially started accepting Bitcoin donations through his campaign website.

Curtis Bashaw / Bitcoin

Curtis Bashaw / Bitcoin

This move reflects Bashaw's pro-Bitcoin stance and positions him as a forward-thinking candidate ready to bring new perspectives to New Jersey's growth.

Bashaw has consistently embraced emerging technologies to foster economic development. His decision to integrate Bitcoin into his campaign is a testament to his openness to leveraging emerging technologies to drive economic development in New Jersey. Just as he has built successful businesses through innovation and adaptability, Bashaw aims to apply the same principles to his political platform, ensuring that New Jersey remains competitive and prosperous across different sectors.

"New Jersey has the second-highest percentage of crypto holders in the U.S.," Bashaw stated. "By accepting Bitcoin, I'm aligning my campaign with the future of finance and showing the people of New Jersey that I'm committed to supporting their interests in this rapidly growing space."

Polling Shows Bashaw Gaining Momentum in New Jersey Senate Race

Recent polling by National Research Inc. shows a tight race for the U.S. Senate in New Jersey, with Curtis Bashaw trailing Andy Kim by just 5 points-well within the margin of error. Bashaw's successful entrepreneurial background and his forward-looking policies are gaining traction with voters.

His acceptance of Bitcoin donations further distinguishes him from other candidates, reflecting his values of freedom, transparency, and innovation. Bashaw understands the pivotal moment the U.S. faces in the global race for leadership in Bitcoin and broader economic growth.

"New Jersey has a real chance of turning red this election," Bashaw said. "With the right support, we can lead the state into a new era of growth and opportunity."

About Curtis Bashaw

Curtis Bashaw is a successful entrepreneur with deep roots in New Jersey. Over decades of building and managing businesses, he has developed a keen understanding of what it takes to drive economic growth and create jobs. His leadership style is grounded in being close to his employees and community, ensuring he remains connected to the real needs of the people he serves.

Curtis is running for the U.S. Senate to leverage his business acumen for the benefit of New Jersey, bringing a fresh perspective and a hands-on approach to Washington, D.C. He is committed to fostering innovation, supporting economic growth, and representing the interests of all New Jersey residents.

For press inquiries, please contact:
press@curtisbashawforsenate.com

https://curtisbashawforsenate.com

About NUMERIS

Numeris is a media and data company focused on blockchain technology and AI. Founded and led by Alex Numeris, the company owns and operates several prominent crypto media platforms, reaching over 11 million people annually. Numeris is dedicated to providing insights and fostering innovation within the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, helping to drive the adoption of digital assets and promoting a deeper understanding of this rapidly evolving industry.

For press inquiries, please contact:

https://numeris.co

Contact Information

Alex Numeris
CEO, NUMERIS
press@curtisbashawforsenate.com

SOURCE: numeris.co

View the original press release on newswire.com.

