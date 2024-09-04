DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market to Show Immense Growth at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The market size of chronic venous insufficiency is expected to increase during the forecast period with the increasing prevalence, disease awareness, and promising emerging treatment options by leading companies such as Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, and others.
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic venous insufficiency emerging drugs/devices, market share of individual therapies/devices, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report
- According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for chronic venous insufficiency was found to be ~USD 2 billion in the 7MM in 2023.
- Among all the non-pharmacological treatments, laser ablation/radiofrequency ablation is expected to generate the highest revenue followed by Surgery in the 7MM by 2034.
- In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of chronic venous insufficiency, with nearly 17 million in 2023.
- Leading chronic venous insufficiency companies such as Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, and others are developing novel chronic venous insufficiency drugs and devices that can be available in the chronic venous insufficiency market in the coming years.
- The promising chronic venous insufficiency therapies/devices in the pipeline include P-TEV, VenoValve, EnVVe, SONOVEIN, and others.
- In August 2023, Medtronic announced that an updated ClosureFast radiofrequency ablation (RFA) catheter in a lower 6-F profile received FDA 510(k) clearance and is now available in the United States for the treatment of CVI.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Overview
Chronic venous disease (CVD) is a common condition that affects the venous system, particularly the veins in the lower limbs. It includes a range of venous disorders, from minor cosmetic issues such as spider veins to more severe, debilitating conditions like venous ulcers. Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) represents the more advanced stages of CVD, a widespread and persistent condition where impaired blood flow in the superficial or deep veins results in increased venous pressure, known as venous hypertension. This condition leads to various pathological changes, such as swelling in the lower legs, skin alterations, and discomfort, all stemming from elevated venous pressure.
The diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency relies on a mix of clinical observations and supporting diagnostic tests. The main method for diagnosing CVI is venous duplex ultrasound, a noninvasive imaging technique that offers detailed insights into blood flow and venous structure. Clinically, CVI often presents with symptoms like dependent pitting edema, leg discomfort, fatigue, and itching.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Segmentation
The chronic venous insufficiency epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic venous insufficiency patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.
The chronic venous insufficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total Chronic Venous Insufficiency Prevalent Cases
- Chronic Venous Insufficiency Gender-specific Cases
- Chronic Venous Insufficiency Stage-specific Cases
- Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatable Cases
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatment Market
Managing chronic venous insufficiency requires a combination of approaches to reduce symptoms and enhance vein function. These may include lifestyle modifications, compression therapy, medications, and minimally invasive treatments such as sclerotherapy or endovenous ablation, which focus on varicose veins. In more severe cases, surgical options like vein ligation or bypass surgery might be needed. Ongoing monitoring and proper wound care are crucial aspects of effective CVI management.
RHEACELL, a German biopharmaceutical company specializing in the clinical development of innovative stem cell therapies, has received national approval under the German Medicinal Products Act for its new cell therapy product, AMESANAR. This Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) is composed of allogeneic ABCB5-positive mesenchymal stromal cells and is intended for use in patients suffering from chronic wounds due to chronic venous insufficiency.
Sky Medical Technology has obtained US FDA 510(k) clearance to market the new GEKO device variant (W3), designed to enhance microcirculatory blood flow in the lower limb soft tissue of patients with venous insufficiency, a condition that can develop into chronic venous insufficiency.
The VENCLOSE System, recently acquired byBecton Dickinson, is the newest heat-based treatment for chronic venous insufficiency. This minimally invasive outpatient procedure features a smaller catheter entry point and utilizes proven technology. It is currently available in both the US and Europe.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Therapies/Devices and Key Companies
- P-TEV: Verigraft AB
- VenoValve: enVVeno Medical Corporation
- EnVVe: enVVeno Medical Corporation
- SONOVEIN: Theraclion
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics
The chronic venous insufficiency market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The significant increase in the prevalent population of CVI, coupled with easier access to current therapies like compression therapy and antibiotics, presents a substantial market opportunity. The lack of efficacious medications or therapies further enhances this potential, allowing emerging companies to innovate and leave an impactful mark on patients' lives. Additionally, increased public awareness creates a lucrative environment for the development of new therapeutics to drive the CVI market in the long run.
Furthermore, potential therapies and devices are being investigated for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the chronic venous insufficiency market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies and devices with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the chronic venous insufficiency market in the 7MM.
However several factors may impede the growth of the chronic venous insufficiency market. Emerging treatments for CVI, such as stem cell therapy and skin grafting, are likely to be costly, especially since no specific biomarkers are available for diagnosis, and no single best medication or therapy exists to reduce recurrence. Many current treatments remain off-label, often favoring over-the-counter options, which may pose a threat to the adoption of newer approved drugs due to their higher costs.
Moreover, chronic venous insufficiency treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, chronic venous insufficiency market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact chronic venous insufficiency market growth.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2020-2034
Coverage
7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Market CAGR
9.3 %
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Size in 2023
~USD 2 Billion
Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Companies
Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, and others
Key Pipeline Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapies/Devices
P-TEV, VenoValve, EnVVe, SONOVEIN, and others
Scope of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Venous Insufficiency current marketed and emerging therapies
- Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Venous Insufficiency Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Venous Insufficiency Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Report Introduction
3
CVI Market Overview at a Glance
3.1
Market Share (%) Distribution of CVI in 2020
3.2
Market Share (%) Distribution of CVI in 2034
4
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5
Executive Summary
6
Key Events
7
Disease Background and Overview
7.1
Introduction
7.2
Classification of CVI
7.3
Signs and Symptoms of CVI
7.4
Causes of CVI
7.5
Pathophysiology
7.6
Diagnosis
7.6.1
Diagnostic Guidelines
7.6.1.1
Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society Diagnostic Guidelines for Varicose Veins of the Lower Extremities: 2023
7.6.1.2
European Society for Vascular Surgery (ESVS) Diagnostic Guidelines: 2022
7.7
Treatment and Management of CVI
7.7.1
Compression Therapy and Other Conservative Strategies
7.7.2
Pharmacological Treatment
7.7.3
Interventional Procedures
7.7.4
Non - Pharmacological Treatment
7.8
Treatment Algorithm
7.9
Treatment Guidelines
7.9.1
Society for Vascular Surgery, American Venous Forum, and American Vein and Lymphatic Society: 2023
7.9.2
European Society for Vascular Surgery (ESVS): 2022
7.9.3
Japanese Dermatological Association: 2016
8
Patient Journey
9
Epidemiology and Patient Population
9.1
Key Findings
9.2
Assumptions and Rationale
9.2.1
Prevalent Cases of CVD
9.2.2
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases for CVD
9.2.3
Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVD
9.2.4
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI
9.2.5
Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI
9.3
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI in the 7MM
9.4
The US
9.4.1
Total Prevalent Cases of CVD in the US
9.4.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVD in the US
9.4.3
Stage-specific Cases of CVD in the US
9.4.4
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI in the US
9.4.5
Gender-specific Cases of CVI in the US
9.5
EU4 and the UK
9.5.1
Total Prevalent Cases of CVD in EU4 and the UK
9.5.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVD in EU4 and the UK
9.5.3
Stage-specific Cases of CVD in EU4 and the UK
9.5.4
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI in EU4 and the UK
9.5.5
Gender-specific Cases of CVI in EU4 and the UK
9.6
Japan
9.6.1
Total Prevalent Cases of CVD in Japan
9.6.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVD in Japan
9.6.3
Stage-specific Cases of CVD in Japan
9.6.4
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CVI in Japan
9.6.5
Gender-specific Cases of CVI in Japan
10
Marketed
10.1
Stent System
10.1.1
Duo Venous Stent System: Philips
10.1.1.1
Company Overview
10.1.1.2
Product Description
10.1.1.3
Regulatory Milestones
10.1.1.4
Other Developmental Activities
10.1.1.5
Clinical Development
10.1.1.5.1
Clinical Trial Information
10.1.1.6
Safety and Efficacy
10.1.1.7
Product Profile
10.2
Radiofrequency Ablation System
10.2.1
Venclose System: BD
10.2.1.1
Company Overview
10.2.1.2
Product Description
10.2.1.3
Regulatory Milestones
10.2.1.4
Other Developmental Activities
10.2.1.5
Clinical Development
10.2.1.5.1
Clinical Trial Information
10.2.1.6
Safety and Efficacy
10.2.1.7
Product Profile
10.2.2
ClosureFast RFA System: Medtronic
10.2.2.1
Company Overview
10.2.2.2
Product Description
10.2.2.3
Regulatory Milestones
10.2.2.4
Safety and Efficacy
10.2.2.5
Product Profile
10.3
Compression System
10.3.1
ActiTouch: Tactile Medical
10.3.1.1
Company Overview
10.3.1.2
Product Description
10.3.1.3
Regulatory Milestones
10.3.1.4
Clinical Development
10.3.1.4.1
Clinical Trial Information
10.3.1.5
Safety and Efficacy
10.3.1.6
Product Profile
10.3.2
Dayspring Compression System: Koya Medical
10.3.2.1
Company Overview
10.3.2.2
Product Description
10.3.2.3
Regulatory Milestones
10.3.2.4
Clinical Development
10.3.2.4.1
Clinical Trial Information
10.3.2.5
Safety and Efficacy
10.3.2.6
Product Profile
10.4
Others
10.4.1
VenaSeal: Medtronic
10.4.1.1
Company Overview
10.4.1.2
Product Description
10.4.1.3
Regulatory Milestones
10.4.1.4
Product Profile
11
Emerging Drugs
11.1
P-TEV: Verigraft AB
11.1.1
Company Overview
11.1.2
Product Description
11.1.3
Clinical Development
11.1.3.1
Clinical Trials Information
11.1.4
Safety and Efficacy
12
Emerging Devices
12.1
VenoValve: enVVeno Medical Corporation
12.1.1
Company Overview
12.1.2
Product Description
12.1.3
Other Developmental Activities
12.1.4
Clinical Development
12.1.4.1
Clinical Trials Information
12.1.5
Safety and Efficacy
12.2
EnVVe: enVVeno Medical Corporation
12.2.1
Company Overview
12.2.2
Product Description
12.2.3
Other Developmental Activities
12.3
SONOVEIN: Theraclion
12.3.1
Company Overview
12.3.2
Product Description
12.3.3
Clinical Development
12.3.3.1
Clinical Trials Information
13
Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Market Analysis
13.1
Key Findings
13.2
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
13.3
Market Outlook
13.4
Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the 7MM
13.5
Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency by Therapies in the 7MM
13.6
Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the US
13.6.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in the US
13.6.2
The Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency by Therapies in the US
13.7
Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in EU4 and the UK
13.7.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in EU4 and the UK
13.7.2
The Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
13.8
Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in Japan
13.8.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency in Japan
13.8.2
The Market Size of Chronic Venous Insufficiency by Therapies in Japan
14
Key Opinion Leaders' Views
15
SWOT Analysis
16
Unmet Needs
17
Market Drivers
18
Market Barriers
19
Market Access and Reimbursement
19.1
The United States
19.1.1
Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)
19.2
In EU4 and the UK
19.2.1
Germany
19.2.2
France
19.2.3
Italy
19.2.4
Spain
19.2.5
The United Kingdom
19.3
Japan
19.3.1
MHLW
20
Appendix
20.1
Bibliography
20.2
Acronyms and Abbreviations
20.3
Report Methodology
21
DelveInsight Capabilities
22
Disclaimer
23
About DelveInsight
Related Reports
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Forecast
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the chronic venous insufficiency epidemiology trends.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key chronic venous insufficiency companies, including Verigraft AB, enVVeno Medical Corporation, Theraclion, among others.
Deep Vein Thrombosis Market
Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key deep vein thrombosis companies, including Carbomimetics, GlycoMimetics, Marizyme, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bio-Synectics, Inc., among others.
Deep Vein Thrombosis Pipeline
Deep Vein Thrombosis Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key deep vein thrombosis companies, including Carbomimetics, GlycoMimetics, Marizyme, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bio-Synectics, Inc., among others.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
