Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Unit Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to $350,000. The Company will issue up to 7,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.07 for a period of 30 months from the date of closing.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Company will pay a finder's fee to qualified finders who assist in selling the Units, in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by TSX Venture Exchange policy and applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com..

For further information, please contact:
Boron One Holdings Inc.
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Boron's Public Quotations:
Canada
TSX Venture: BONE
Berlin: EKV
US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
