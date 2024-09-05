Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 00:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Further Extension of Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company" or "Final Bell") is pleased to announce that will provide an additional extension of its ongoing Rights Offering to accommodate additional shareholder commitments. The Company will provide a further brief extension of the expiry date for its Rights Offering until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 10, 2024, in order to allow shareholders sufficient time to complete their subscriptions and funding. The Company thanks its shareholders for their overwhelming support and cooperation and is pleased to accommodate and assist them to complete outstanding subscription and funding procedures. The deadline for shareholders that are resident outside of Canada to establish that they are eligible to participate has been extended to September 6, 2024. Complete details of the Rights Offering are set out in the Rights Offering Notice and the Rights Offering Circular which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.
Final Bell operates a highly competitive group of businesses offering end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands and licensed operators. Pioneering the "cannabis as a service" business model, Final Bell's services span product development, device and hardware manufacturing, supply chain management, facility management and licensing of leading cannabis brands. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, is a leading cannabis vaporization device company in the United States and Canada. 14th Round also provides child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products.

For further information please contact:

Kiarash Hessami
Director of Business Analytics and IR
604-679-9660
IR@finalbell.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.