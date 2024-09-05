Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Further Extension of Rights Offering

Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company" or "Final Bell") is pleased to announce that will provide an additional extension of its ongoing Rights Offering to accommodate additional shareholder commitments. The Company will provide a further brief extension of the expiry date for its Rights Offering until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 10, 2024, in order to allow shareholders sufficient time to complete their subscriptions and funding. The Company thanks its shareholders for their overwhelming support and cooperation and is pleased to accommodate and assist them to complete outstanding subscription and funding procedures. The deadline for shareholders that are resident outside of Canada to establish that they are eligible to participate has been extended to September 6, 2024. Complete details of the Rights Offering are set out in the Rights Offering Notice and the Rights Offering Circular which are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell operates a highly competitive group of businesses offering end-to-end solutions to leading cannabis brands and licensed operators. Pioneering the "cannabis as a service" business model, Final Bell's services span product development, device and hardware manufacturing, supply chain management, facility management and licensing of leading cannabis brands. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, is a leading cannabis vaporization device company in the United States and Canada. 14th Round also provides child-resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products.

