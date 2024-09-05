Fresno, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - A'cappella Chocolates, a brand of Made In Nature, and a multi-award winning chocolate and confection company, is proud to announce a new charitable initiative. This initiative marks a significant step in the company's commitment to social responsibility and community support. A'cappella Chocolates is now partnering with nonprofit organizations to release limited edition confections aimed at raising funds for these partner charities.

A'cappella Chocolate X Music for Life and the African Children's Choir Kabalagala Clusters

The first organization that A'cappella Chocolates is partnering with is Music For Life and the African Children's Choir. This collaboration celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the African Children's Choir with the release of a unique, limited edition chocolate confection inspired by the Ugandan staple, Kabalagala, a type of banana pancake. With a limited run of only 1,500 sellable units, this exclusive product is set to make a significant impact.

Each purchase of the limited edition Kabalagala Clusters will contribute direct funds to Music For Life and the African Children's Choir, with the goal of raising over $30,000. This initiative not only supports a worthy cause, but also offers chocolate enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a one-of-a-kind treat. The Kabalagala Clusters are crafted with A'cappella's exclusive chocolate, dried bananas, pure vanilla, a hint of pepper and topped with crispy banana chips.

"We are thrilled to launch this initiative with A'cappella Chocolates and partner with Music For Life and the African Children's Choir. This collaboration allows us to blend our passion for creating exceptional confections with our commitment to making a positive impact in the world," says Strategic Brand Manager of A'cappella Chocolate, Max Debbas. "We believe this limited edition product will not only delight our customers, but provide much-needed support to a wonderful organization."

The limited edition Kabalagala Clusters will be available for purchase at www.AcappellaChocolate.com starting September 6, 2024, with shipments commencing the first week of December. Each order includes two canisters of Kabalaga Clusters, making it an ideal gift for both personal enjoyment and sharing with a friend.

In addition to this special release, A'cappella Chocolates can be found in stores nationwide. This holiday season, two new holiday items will be hitting the shelves in Whole Foods stores in December, offering more opportunities for customers to indulge in the exquisite flavors of A'cappella Chocolates.

A'cappella Chocolate continues to lead the industry with its innovative approach to chocolate and confectionery, combining exceptional quality with a dedication to social responsibility.

This new initiative with A'cappella Chocolate is a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to create meaningful and impactful experiences for its customers and the broader community.

For more on this partnership and for nonprofits that would like to be part of a future collaboration, visit Acappellacharity.com.

About The African Children's Choir:

The African Children's Choir is more than just a choir. It's part of a larger, international, Christian organization called Music for Life, which provides thousands of impoverished children throughout Africa with the education, discipleship, and leadership skills needed to rise above their conditions so they can bring positive, lasting change to their families, communities and countries. Learn more at africanchildrenschoir.com.

African Children's Choir

About A'cappella Chocolate

A'cappella Chocolate, a brand of Made of Nature, is a multi-award winning chocolate and confection company specializing in R&D, Private Label, and experiential products. Brands includes Debbas Gourmet, A'cappella Chocolate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222162

SOURCE: Acappella Chocolate