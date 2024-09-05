Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DCS5 | ISIN: US60785L2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.09.24
21:24 Uhr
1,930 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODULAR MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODULAR MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 01:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Conference Call to Discuss FDA Clearance of the MODD1 Insulin Pump

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (NASDAQ:MODD), an insulin delivery system technology company preparing to launch a market expansion product with a more accessible, easier to prescribe, and easier to pay for and live with technology, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the U. S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") clearance of its MODD1 pump, as well as next steps and milestones.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: September 5, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-888-506-0062
International Call Number: +1-973-528-0011
Passcode: 914895
Webcast: Click Here

For those unable to listen to the live Web broadcast, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations page at www.modular-medical.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through September 19, 2024, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-481-4010 and using passcode 51238. International callers should dial 1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) is a medical device company that will launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and clinical efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. The Company's mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes, taking it beyond "superusers" and providing diabetes care for the rest of us.

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.