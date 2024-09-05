Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 01:26 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FAN EXPO Dallas: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL 2024 Announces Grant Gustin as Celebrity Guest for Pop Culture Celebration

Tickets on Sale NOW for October Event at Irving Convention Center

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Grant Gustin, best known for his roles as Barry Allen/The Flash in the CW series The Flash, is the first celebrity guest announced for Dallas FAN FESTIVAL 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grant Gustin, a multitalented performer and pop culture favorite, to Irving in October. As part of the Arrowverse for nearly ten years, Gustin developed a loyal fan following. Now, fresh from his critically acclaimed turn as Jacob Jankowski in the original Broadway production of Water for Elephants, Gustin will be on hand to share his experiences in front of the camera and on the stage, with guests at our annual pop culture celebration in Irving," says Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO.

Dallas FAN FESTIVAL is this Fall's premier pop culture celebration, offering the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming fans. Highlights include celebrity photo ops and meet-and-greets, opportunities to interact with legendary comic book creators, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, family-friendly fandom, and cosplay fun! Dallas FAN FESTIVAL features programming that celebrates the vibrant pop culture community thriving in North Texas and beyond.

Tickets ON SALE NOW:

Weekend Passes: $50

Adult Single Day Passes (13+): Saturday $40 and Sunday $30

Child Passes (6-12): $10

Family Passes: Saturday $90 and Sunday $70

Gold Package: $129

DETAILS: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL runs Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, 2024

Saturday, October 19, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, October 20, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Irving Convention Center is located at 500 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

Contact: Dana Cobb
FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group
dana@thevokolgroup.com
972.955.9747
MEDIA ACCREDITATION HERE

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.