Fall Into Axe Throwing Specials and League Sign Ups for September at Dueling Axes

Elevate the Fall season with thrilling axe throwing at Dueling Axes, complete with drink specials, large party offerings and Fall league sign ups.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Dueling Axes Ohio, an axe throwing venue created by Jess Hellmich and Paul Sherry, continues the Summer fun into Fall with specialty drink offers, Fall League sign-ups, and more.

Cocktail of the Month: Watermelon Crawl

Sip on a fruity, refreshing cocktail for the month of September. Dueling Axes is introducing the "Watermelon Crawl," made with Sauza Tequila, Watermelon Schnapps, Lime Juice, Sour Mix and topped with soda.

Shot of the Month: 3D Glasses

Appealing to the eye and taste buds, patrons can enjoy the shot of the month, "3D Glasses," made with Grenadine, Peach Schnapps, Vodka and layered with Blue Curaçao. Each shot has the option to be served in a Dueling Axes souvenir shot glass for an additional $6.

Happy Hour

Sip on drink specials with friends and family throughout the week at either Dueling Axes Ohio location from 4-8 p.m.

Sunday - Thursday

$7 "Waiver" cocktails

$1 off draft beers

Sunday

$8 Bloody Mary

Monday

$7 Dueling Mules (Your Choice)

Tuesday

$7 "Axe on the Beach" cocktails

Wednesday

Wine Wednesday: half-off bottles

$7 Broken Handle Margaritas

Thursday

$5 Blue Ball Shots

Family-Friendly and Large Group Discounts

Dueling Axes Ohio is a family-friendly location offering their services and venue to be available for birthday parties. On a regular basis, children 16 years or older can axe throw at a discounted price of $20 per person.

In addition to thrilling birthday parties, Dueling Axes' venue can be the perfect space for team building, bachelor(ette) parties, or any other large group event. Celebrate the special occasion with discounts for large group reservations.

If your party can't come to Dueling Axes, have Dueling Axes come to you! Dueling Axes Ohio provides the option for patrons to book their mobile axe throwing trailer perfect for off-site events and activations. The mobile facility comes equipped with with four individual throwing lanes, an elevated platform, music, lights and professional axe throwing coaches at your service to advise safety tips and throwing techniques. For more information on the mobile axe throwing trailer, visit www.theduelingaxes.com/our-locations/mobile-axe-throwing-trailer.

Sign Up Now for the Fall League

Put your skills to the test with Dueling Axes' Fall League at their New Albany location. Dueling Axes' frequent seasonal axe throwing leagues make it the perfect activity to join a new community and challenge your competitive side. The Fall League starts on Monday, September 30th and league members receive 20% off axe throwing on non-league days (Sunday-Thursday) during an 8-week long league style gameplay with custom made trophies for first and second place winners. For more information or to sign up for the league, please visit www.theduelingaxes.com/leagues/league-sign-up.

Fall Youth League

Get your kids involved in a new hobby and make new friends with the Fall Youth League. This axe throwing league starts on Sunday, September 29th, at the New Albany location, and participants will also receive 20% off axe throwing throughout the duration of league season. The price per youth participant is $80 for an 8-week long season. Dueling Axes' Fall Youth League is the perfect program for your children to be active, gain new skills and hang out with the community while being safely coached and guided by our axe throwing coaches. For more information, visit www.theduelingaxes.com/leagues/youth-axe-throwing-league-in-columbus/.

Dueling Axes is a true hot spot for people of all ages to enjoy friendly games of axe throwing, happy hour, large party celebrations and more. For more information on Dueling Axes Ohio, visit their website at www.theduelingaxes.com.

ABOUT DUELING AXES

Originating from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna and Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation's premier indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let's face it, you've thought of what it would be like to throw an axe - now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With Dueling Axes' unique approach to the sport, they have created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets them apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. Visit their website for more information.

Their location in Downtown Columbus is located at 309 S. 4th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. They are open Wednesday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from noon-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.

Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/columbus-oh for more information on this location.

Their location in New Albany is located at 5780 North Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43230. They are open Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday from noon-12 a.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.

Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/gahanna-new-albany for more information on this location.

Contact Information

Katherine Mendoza

Marketing Relations

kat@avaroseagency.com

(702) 556-6591

