Axe Your Way to Fall With September Specials at Dueling Axes Las Vegas

Continue the thrill and adventure into September with a new specialty cocktail, shot, a Labor Day weekend giveaway and "Axe-toberfest" specials at Dueling Axes Las Vegas inside of AREA15.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2024 / Dueling Axes Las Vegas, an upscale axe throwing venue with a lounge and full service bar, located just off the strip inside of AREA15, is switching up their drink menu with a new monthly cocktail and shot for September. Along with drink specials, patrons can put their skills to the test and sign up for a Fall Axe Throwing League.

September Cocktail of the Month: Blackberry Bourbon Smash

For all the Bourbon lovers, sip on the new Blackberry Bourbon Smash made with Digits Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Blackberry Puree, and Yuzu Liqueur, garnished with a sprig of mint and lemon wheel. Guests have the opportunity to upgrade any cocktail to be served in a souvenir Dueling Axes rocks glass to take home.

September Shot of the Month: Velvet Inferno

Cheers with the peers that you came with and take a shot of the September shot of the month, "Velvet Inferno," made with Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and Bumbu Crème.

Axe-toberfest (Saturday, September 21 - Sunday, October 6)

Can't make it to Munich? Celebrate the popular Oktoberfest in Las Vegas with Dueling Axes' "Axe-toberfest" with a special $5 Oktoberfest draft beer offer. Cheers to beers locally with friends and family and book your axe throwing reservation at www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com/reservations.

Fall Axe Throwing League

Grab your buddies for some friendly competition as Dueling Axes Las Vegas announces their Fall Axe Throwing Beer League. League season starts on Thursday, October 3rd, and league participants can enjoy a variety of benefits such as exclusive discounts on Bumbu Rum, 805 and Mind Haze draft beers, plus 20% off axe throwing reservations from Sunday-Thursday during the duration of the season. For more information on what to expect and how scoring works during league season, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com/leagues/league-sign-up.

Dueling Axes is Nominated for Best of Las Vegas

In prior years, Dueling Axes have been acknowledged for 2022 Silver Best Family Fun Center, 2023 Silver Best Children's Birthday Party Venue and 2023 Bronze Best Bachelorette Party. This year, they are nominated for:

Bachelor Party

Bachelorette Party

Beer Selection

Children's Birthday Party Venue

Date Night Spot

Family Attraction

Family Fun Center

Place to Take Visitors

Place to Watch Golden Knights

Place to Watch Raiders

Specialty Cocktails

As they celebrate another year of being nominated by the Las Vegas community, patrons can vote for the best of the best and support Dueling Axes Las Vegas by voting daily at www.votebolv.com/duelingaxes until Thursday, September 12.

For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.

ABOUT DUELING AXES AT AREA15

Originating from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation's premier indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let's face it, you've thought of what it would be like to throw an axe - now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With Dueling Axes' unique approach to the sport, they have created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets them apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus' premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.

