Hong Kong, September 5, 2024 - Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the upcoming OPENeX 2024 and the World Mail & Express Asia Conference (WMX Asia). This collaboration aims to enhance cross-border international trade within the e-commerce and logistics sectors.



With the theme "Where Tech Meets Cross Border eCommerce Logistics," OPENeX 2024 will take place from September 16 to 18, 2024, in Hong Kong. The conference will feature a dynamic agenda filled with keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, attracting industry leaders from around the globe.



Additionally, the WMX Asia Conference, scheduled for September 18 to 20, 2024, at the Cordis Hotel, Hong Kong, will bring together senior post and parcel professionals for insightful discussions on the latest trends and innovations in the logistics industry.



HKELA President, Suki Cheung, will represent Asia as a key speaker at both conferences, sharing insights on the evolving landscape of e-commerce logistics and the critical role of collaboration in driving growth. "This partnership is a significant step towards strengthening Hong Kong's position as a global hub for e-commerce and logistics," said Cheung. "By joining forces with OPENeX and WMX Asia, we aim to foster dialogue and innovation that will benefit stakeholders across the region."



The collaboration will provide HKELA members with exclusive access to international insights, networking opportunities, and innovative solutions that can streamline operations and enhance service delivery in the competitive landscape of cross-border trade.



For more information about the conferences and to register, please visit OPENeX 2024 https://nex-network.com/openex/hkg/ and WMX Asia at https://www.wmxasia.com.





For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Shirley Chu

Vice President - Partnerships

shirleychu@hkela.org





About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA)



Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is the first logistics association established for professionals in the online sales and e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong. Its members consist of professionals from various industries, including cross-border logistics, e-commerce logistics, supply chain management, logistics consulting, transportation, and warehousing. The association is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the development of the e-commerce logistics industry by connecting logistics experts, practitioners, and students.



The association advocates for business growth and development among its members through collaboration. It provides a platform for members to connect and interact, with members from different specialties sharing knowledge and industry insights and exchanging market analysis and trends to maximize cooperation opportunities among members. The main goal is to unite stakeholders in the industry, actively connect with different local and overseas units and organizations, promote exchanges, and expand strategic cooperation. Through technological innovation, it aims to develop and create opportunities together, strengthen Hong Kong's position as a hub for e-commerce logistics in the Asia-Pacific region, and enhance the prospects of the Hong Kong e-commerce logistics industry.



https://www.hkela.org/



