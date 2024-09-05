SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2024 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing data centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the release of its enhanced Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework (SLFF). This update builds on STT GDC's ongoing commitment to achieving carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, with more rigorous targets that align its financing strategies with even more impactful sustainability goals.
Significant enhancements have been made to the inaugural 2022 framework, advancing our sustainability efforts across three key targets:
"Sustainability remains a priority for STT GDC, and the refined Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework demonstrates our unwavering commitment to achieving carbon-neutrality in our operations by 2030 and reinforces our position as a leader in driving positive change within the data centre industry. This framework is essential to our strategy, aligning our financial practices with our deep commitment to sustainability as we continue to drive growth responsibly in the burgeoning global digital economy," said Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.
For more information about the updated framework, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/esg/slff.
About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers with a global platform serving as a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that helps the world to connect. Powering a sustainable digital future, STT GDC operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, providing businesses an exceptional foundation that is built for their growth anywhere. For more information, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/.
