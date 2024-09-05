Summary: The National University of Singapore (NUS) is organising the Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 on September 28. This hybrid event will highlight NUS' Master's Degree programmes through live sessions, interactive booths, and discussions. It aims to engage a global audience of prospective students and professionals.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - The National University of Singapore (NUS) is organising the NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 (NUS PGCF 2024) on September 28. This event, now in its second iteration, will be held both in-person at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre Begonia Ballrooms 3001-3004 / 3101-3103, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and online on a dedicated event portal, offering a hybrid platform to showcase the University's Master's Degree programmes.

Dive into NUS Degrees

NUS PGCF 2024 will be open from 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM SGT, showcasing the diverse range of Master's Degree programs at NUS. Attendees can participate in live information sessions led by NUS faculty members and programme partners.

The Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health will present its Master of Public Health programme, while the NUS Graduate School will highlight the advantages of pursuing PhD and graduate research studies at NUS. The event will also cover postgraduate coursework programmes in the Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, insights from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under the theme "Empowering Tomorrow's Asia," and details about the Master of Science (MSc) programmes at NUS Business School. Additionally, the Risk Management Institute will brief attendees on its MSc Financial Engineering programme, and NUS-ISS will discuss its Master of Technology programmes in Artificial Intelligence Systems, Business Analytics, Software Engineering, and Digital Leadership. The Faculty of Law will also provide information on its graduate programs.

Hybrid Highlights

Live sessions will provide insights into various Master's Degree programmes, including their structure, curriculum, and career benefits. Attendees can visit interactive booths at the in-person event to engage with NUS representatives and gather information.

One highlight is the exclusive Round-Table discussions, which is by invitation only, allowing up to five participants per table to converse with programme consultants and faculty members. This format enables in-depth discussions about NUS's Master's Degree offerings.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be accessible via a cloud-based platform with live streams, session recordings, and an online Q&A function. The platform will also handle registration and attendance tracking, ensuring a seamless experience.

Connect and Collaborate

Aiming to cater to a global audience, the fair's hybrid format allows broad participation and interaction. The online platform will facilitate engagement with attendees unable to travel to Singapore, ensuring the fair reaches a wide audience.

For the latest updates about the event, visit the NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 website.

About the National University of Singapore

The National University of Singapore is globally recognised for its academic excellence. Ranked eighth in the world and first in Asia by the QS World University Rankings 2025, NUS offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including Master's Degrees by Coursework. The University is dedicated to advancing knowledge through its diverse academic offerings.

