e.l.f. announces its largest international retail launch to date in Germany with ROSSMANN, entry into Sephora in Mexico, and expansion in existing markets

e.l.f. is expanding the reach of its unique value proposition, powerhouse innovation and disruptive marketing engine, driven by growth in existing non-U.S. markets and consumer demand in new global regions. Currently, e.l.f. has a retail presence in 14 countries, with additional global distribution via eShopWorld. In the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, reported last month, non-U.S. markets represented 16% of e.l.f. Beauty's total net sales.

From a full-year perspective, Fiscal Year 2024 sales grew 91% year-over-year.

Part of e.l.f.'s international expansion strategy is partnering with leading global retailers and distributors who have the scale to make a strong and immediate impact and align with e.l.f.'s vision of positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. also engages with its community before entering a market driving consumer demand and excitement.

"We see immense potential to make significant impact internationally, fueled by our commitment to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern," said Tarang Amin, Chairman and CEO, e.l.f. Beauty. "Our approach is a combination of a disciplined sequential strategy with leading beauty retailers while meeting the call of our community where they are asking for our presence."

In existing markets, e.l.f. is meeting community demand by tapping into both new and existing partners and continues to broaden its global reach by entering new markets:

Germany: As previously announced, e.l.f. is expanding in Germany with its largest international retail launch to date in 1,600 ROSSMANN locations nationwide.

U.K.: e.l.f. Cosmetics is now the No. 4 mass makeup brand as compared to No. 8 a year ago.* To build on this momentum, e.l.f. Cosmetics is gaining space in several hundred Boots and Superdrug locations this fall.

Mexico: As previously announced, e.l.f. will debut in dozens of Sephora Mexico locations this fall, marking its re-entry in the country and its first time with Sephora Mexico. This strategic move helps address local demand for premium-quality products at accessible prices with universal appeal.

Australia: e.l.f. recently expanded its existing distributor relationship in Australia by launching in Coles, marking the brand's first venture into the country's grocery channel. This fall, e.l.f. will also expand its presence in Priceline.

Italy: e.l.f. Cosmetics entered Douglas last fall as the No. 1 makeup brand across mass and prestige in all existing doors and has stayed there.** To keep up the forward progress in Italy, e.l.f. Cosmetics will double the current store space by expanding into hundreds of additional Douglas locations this fall and will launch on Amazon this fall.

Netherlands: e.l.f. Cosmetics has maintained the No. 1 mass makeup brand ranking in Etos since launch in April 2024.***

Canada: e.l.f. Cosmetics has risen to the No. 4 mass makeup brand, up from No. 6 a year ago.

Nordics: This fall, e.l.f. is excited to reveal that SÆTHER will serve as the exclusive distributor for e.l.f. in the Nordic region, with new launches anticipated in the following retailers: H&M, Matas, Kicks, Vita, Sokos and Lyko.

By partnering with key retailers and building strong connections with local communities, e.l.f. is well-positioned to continue its successful international growth strategy.

About e.l.f. Beauty:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, committed to positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern. e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by our superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty has double Cruelty Free certifications from both Leaping Bunny and PETA, offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, and proudly stands as the first beauty company to achieve Fair Trade certification across our supply chain. A kind heart is at the center of our ethos: We donate 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Although e.l.f. Beauty believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results and the timing of selected events may differ materially from those expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the risks and uncertainties that are described in e.l.f. Beauty's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, e.l.f. Beauty assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

