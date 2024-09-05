Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
05.09.2024 06:26 Uhr
Axiros North America, Inc.: Axiros Selected by Leading Telecommunications Cooperative SRT Communications for Advanced CPE Managed Services and FCC Testing Services

AXIROS NORTH AMERICA, INC. ADDS CUSTOMER BASE IN NORTH DAKOTA

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Telecommunications software leader Axiros North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that SRT Communications, Inc. has selected Axiros Advanced RDM & Performance Test Services for its industry respected critical Internet and telephone services in North Dakota.

Axiros logo

Axiros logo
Axiros logo

"SRT's fiber network supports complex critical infrastructure, including two legs of the United States defense triad, that requires robust Internet service," stated Shawn Grosz, Chief Technology Officer of SRT."We selected Axiros to upgrade our current capabilities to manage any type of customer premise equipment (CPE) needed for delivering high-speed, highly dependable Internet in our service area. The Axiros services are highly customizable, and their roadmap allows for continuous evolution, automated provisioning, and management and monitoring of critical network infrastructure. These attributes support SRT's mission to provide high quality communications services that are responsive to the needs of our customers."

Delivered via managed services including Axiros software, together with the AX BBT Broadband Test Service for performance testing as required by regulatory agencies involved with Connect America Fund (CAF), Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and similar Universal Service (USF) funding programs, the solution selected by SRT is considered by many to be the most robust, reliable and customizable for provisioning, management, testing and monitoring of multivendor network CPE devices via TR-069 and TR-369 (USP).

"Broadband Service Providers such as SRT who have been recognized by the industry for their innovation and reliability exemplify the best examples of continuous improvement - in technology, service and reliability," stated Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Axiros North America, Inc. "We could not be more proud of their selection of the Axiros software-based Advanced RDM and FCC Performance Test Services."

Axiros solutions are known for their technical reliability and value. The companyis dedicated to certified industry standards, user portal customization, incorporating the needs of its users into its ongoing software features roadmap and bespoke service delivery options.

ABOUT AXIROS

Axiros North America, Inc., an Axiros GmbH company, provides software and managed services to a diverse customer base. Axiros specializes in powerful device management software that leverages industry standards such as TR-069 and TR-369. With a global presence, Axiros is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape. To learn more about Axiros, visit https://www.axiros.com.

ABOUT SRT COMMUNICATIONS

SRT Communications, headquartered in Minot, North Dakota, is the state's largest telecommunications cooperative. Established in 1951, SRT serves customers across north central North Dakota. SRT earned the distinction as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider in 2017, and in 2024 CTO Shawn Grosz earned the NTCA Innovation Award for SRT's role in deploying North Dakota's first end-to-end Internet Protocol 911 service. SRT services include high-speed internet, phone, and security/surveillance systems for home and business. To learn more about SRT, visit https://www.srt.com.

Contact Information

Team Axiros
Media Contact
ms@axiros.com
(202) 641-2001

Michael Shaw
President and Chief Executive Officer
shaw@axiros.com
(202) 641-2001

SOURCE: Axiros North America, Inc. and SRT Communications

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
