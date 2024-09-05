The Access Group, a leading provider of business management software to mid-market organisations in the UK, Ireland, USA and Asia Pacific, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Onboarded, an Australian-based technology provider of recruitment onboarding software.

As part of this acquisition, The Access Group has reached an agreement to acquire Onboarded's sister company, smartAI, a personalised conversation platform for recruiters. This furthers The Access Group's ambition to help recruiters globally benefit from usable AI daily.

Through this, Access Recruitment will be able to offer its customers the ability to streamline and speed up the onboarding process, ensuring candidates are fully compliant. 84% of candidates using the Onboarded platform complete their onboarding within 24 hours.

Access Recruitment and Onboarded together will offer customers a suite of features that'll deliver a fully customisable digital platform which onboards candidates and employees in minutes with one link and sends the information back to the CRM.

The Access Group's advancements in AI and automation within the recruitment sector reinforce its commitment to making innovative technology accessible to all.

Raj Soni, Founder of Onboarded and smartAI, said:

"Since founding Onboarded in 2019, our mission and vision have been to build trusted connections between workers and businesses. Joining forces with The Access Group represents an exciting new chapter in our journey, making it easier for more people-globally-to onboard seamlessly into the workplace."

Emma de Sousa, Group Managing Director, The Access Group, added:

"We're delighted to welcome Onboarded and smartAI to the Access family, and we look forward to working alongside the Onboarded and smartAI teams to deliver an exceptional software experience that lightens the load for recruitment professionals and creates a seamless onboarding process for candidates changing roles or entering the world of work."

About The Access Group

The Access Group is one of the largest UK-headquartered providers of business management software to small and mid-sized organisations in the UK, Ireland, USA and Asia Pacific. It helps more than 100,000 customers across commercial and non-profit sectors become more productive and efficient. Its innovative cloud solutions transform how business software is used, giving every employee the freedom to do more of what's important to them. Founded in 1991, The Access Group employs approximately 7,000 people. www.theaccessgroup.com

About Access Recruitment

Access Recruitment, a division of The Access Group, brings together best-in-class innovation designed to help agencies win. Their award-winning technology is built by recruiters, for recruiters and powers over 4,500 recruitment agencies across the world. The full suite of stand-alone and integrated software makes Access the only provider to offer the entire spectrum of recruitment front to back-office SaaS solutions including websites, CRM, candidate screening and payroll and billing. The 400-strong team of industry experts is dedicated to delivering solutions that improve productivity by up to 40%, increase website conversions by 80% and reduce candidate screening costs by 30%. www.theaccessgroup.com/recruitment/

About Onboarded

Onboarded is a leading, fully configurable end-to-end candidate onboarding solution, designed to streamline the entire process from pre-hire registration to post-placement onboarding. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features including contract signing, background checks, and payroll onboarding, all within a single solution. Trusted by recruiters across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, Onboarded facilitates the onboarding of over 26,000 candidates each month, making it the preferred choice for organisations looking to achieve compliance without administrative burden. Seamlessly integrating with major recruitment and payroll systems, Onboarded simplifies the collection of necessary candidate information, ensuring secure delivery to employers. www.onboarded.com.au

