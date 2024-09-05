JP Jenkins Ltd

5th Sept 2024 JPJ: PPM ISIN: GB00BS4DJ926 350 PPM Limited ("350 PPM" or "the Company") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins London, UK, 5th Sept 2024 - 350 PPM Limited (JPJ: PPM), 350 PPM LTD is a UK-based company that incubates and accelerates early-stage environmental business with the aim of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide, or greenhouse gas equivalents, in the atmosphere, today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. 350 PPM Limited is based at International House, South Molton Street, London, United Kingdom, W1K 5QF and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 07647973. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BS4DJ926), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at ( https://jpjenkins.com/ ). Nick Dimmock, Chairman at 350 PPM said: "This is really an exciting time for us at 350 PPM. Whilst we have been trading for several years, with a number of successful exits already under our belt, we'll be leveraging our relationship with JP Jenkins, and the widely used platform it provides, to step-change the growth of our own business and that of our clients to ensure we all make a meaningful contribution to climate action." Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins commented: "JP Jenkins is proud to welcome 350 PPM, a pioneering investment firm focused on climate change and sustainable investment, to our share dealing platform. By joining JP Jenkins, 350 PPM will gain access to a broader investor base, enhancing liquidity and expanding its reach within the private investment community. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting companies that drive positive environmental impact, and we look forward to seeing 350 PPM's continued growth and success in the green economy." For further information, please contact: 350PPM Limited Jane Maher Head of Marketing JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick Tel. +44 (0)7887 995589 Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937

