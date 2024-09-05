The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.09.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.09.2024
Aktien
1 AU0000336463 Alfabs Australia Ltd.
2 US01675A2087 Allbirds Inc.
3 CA26142Q3044 Draganfly Inc.
4 US53225G2012 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. ADR
Anleihen/ETF
1 US37045XEZ50 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.
2 XS2896353781 Kerry Group Financial Services
3 FR001400SG89 Mercialys
4 XS2898732289 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
5 XS2805274326 Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.
6 US37045XFA90 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.
7 XS2896495814 Kerry Group Financial Services
8 XS2238787415 Medtronic Global Holdings SCA
9 DE000NLB46Y6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 XS2895056013 Ukraine, Republik
11 XS2895056369 Ukraine, Republik
12 XS2895623978 Indonesien, Republik
13 NO0013324731 Novedo Holding AB
14 US91282CLJ89 United States of America
15 US91282CLK52 United States of America
16 NO0013326025 Aker BioMarine ASA
17 XS2898158485 Banco de Sabadell S.A.
18 ES0213679OR9 Bankinter S.A.
19 XS2895710783 Castellum AB
20 USU22018BG65 Cox Communications Inc.
21 XS2897406513 KommuneKredit
22 US903724BZ40 Ukraine, Republik
23 XS2895055981 Ukraine, Republik
24 US903724CA89 Ukraine, Republik
25 US903724CB62 Ukraine, Republik
26 XS2895056526 Ukraine, Republik
27 US91282CLH24 United States of America
28 FR001400RCO0 Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.
29 FR001400SG71 Veolia Environnement S.A.
30 DE000HLB59K0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
31 IE000PS0J481 Global X European Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF
