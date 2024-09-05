The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.09.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.09.2024Aktien1 AU0000336463 Alfabs Australia Ltd.2 US01675A2087 Allbirds Inc.3 CA26142Q3044 Draganfly Inc.4 US53225G2012 LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. ADRAnleihen/ETF1 US37045XEZ50 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.2 XS2896353781 Kerry Group Financial Services3 FR001400SG89 Mercialys4 XS2898732289 The Toronto-Dominion Bank5 XS2805274326 Alpha Services and Holdings S.A.6 US37045XFA90 General Motors Financial Co. Inc.7 XS2896495814 Kerry Group Financial Services8 XS2238787415 Medtronic Global Holdings SCA9 DE000NLB46Y6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 XS2895056013 Ukraine, Republik11 XS2895056369 Ukraine, Republik12 XS2895623978 Indonesien, Republik13 NO0013324731 Novedo Holding AB14 US91282CLJ89 United States of America15 US91282CLK52 United States of America16 NO0013326025 Aker BioMarine ASA17 XS2898158485 Banco de Sabadell S.A.18 ES0213679OR9 Bankinter S.A.19 XS2895710783 Castellum AB20 USU22018BG65 Cox Communications Inc.21 XS2897406513 KommuneKredit22 US903724BZ40 Ukraine, Republik23 XS2895055981 Ukraine, Republik24 US903724CA89 Ukraine, Republik25 US903724CB62 Ukraine, Republik26 XS2895056526 Ukraine, Republik27 US91282CLH24 United States of America28 FR001400RCO0 Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.29 FR001400SG71 Veolia Environnement S.A.30 DE000HLB59K0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale31 IE000PS0J481 Global X European Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF