Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kamran Kian as a new independent member of its Board of Directors, effective September 4, 2024.

Mr. Kian was a senior executive at Avery Dennison, a global leader in material science and manufacturing, where, as Senior Vice President for Global Operations, Supply Chain and Procurement, he oversaw an approximately $7B global operation. As part of his role, he also oversaw the Corporate Engineering team that supports innovation and design of capital equipment for the entire company, including its large Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology business. With over 38 years of experience in Operations, Engineering and General Management in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, he took Avery Dennison's Operations to new heights and built a solid global team.

"On behalf of all of us at Ynvisible, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Kamran as the new member of our Board of Directors. We are proud and honoured to have a global industry leader of Kamran's caliber join our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in global manufacturing and operations will be invaluable to Ynvisible as we scale our business. Beyond his professional achievements, Kamran's unwavering integrity and commitment to excellence make him an exceptional addition to our team. We look forward to his guidance and the positive impact he will bring to our company," said Ramin Heydarpour, Ynvisible's CEO.

"I am so excited to join the Board of Ynvisible. I believe Ynvisible has a true advantage in the e-paper space, with their energy-efficient flexible displays," said Mr. Kian.

Ynvisible has also granted stock options to Mr. Kian to acquire an aggregate of 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan. The stock options are each convertible into a common share at an exercise price of $0.09 until September 4, 2029. With respect to vesting provisions, the stock options vest 1/4 on September 4, 2024 (the "Grant Date"), 1/4 on the date that is four months from the Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is eight months from the Grant Date and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Grant Date.

Ynvisible Investor Update Webinar

Mark your calendars and register now for Ynvisible's investor-focused webinar on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm (CET) / 10:00 am (EST). CEO Ramin Heydarpour and the executive team will provide an overview of Ynvisible's progress in product development, customer acquisition, and market strategy. Attendees will gain valuable insights into technical and commercial achievements, future prospects, and strategic initiatives. Register here.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

