Lumio, a residential PV installer in the United States, has filed for bankruptcy. From pv magazine USA Residential solar installer Lumio said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, adding to the growing number of US residential solar companies going bankrupt amid high interest rates and regulatory turmoil in California. However, unlike solar giant SunPower, which closed business for good, Lumio will continue to operate. The company said it expects to complete the sale process in less than two months. During the sale process, Lumio's operations will continue as usual without interruption. Lumio ...

