Strategic partnership focused on the optimization of clinical trial delivery

Ora, the leading global ophthalmic contract research organisation (CRO), announced today its partnership with Institute of Eye Surgery, Ireland's largest private ophthalmology service provider known for its innovation, excellence, and expertise in eye care.

This strategic partnership arrives at a pivotal time for European clinical research, with collaborations across industry accelerating delivery of new therapies to market for challenging ophthalmic diseases. With the Republic of Ireland emerging as a promising hub for clinical trials, this partnership positions the Institute of Eye Surgery as a leading centre for innovative clinical research.

Stated Paul Colvin, Ora CEO, "As the global leader in ophthalmology research, we are honoured to support many of the most impactful development programmes in Europe. Ora's top-tier approach to site collaboration and operational excellence, coupled with the reach and research infrastructure established by the Institute of Eye Surgery in Ireland, will provide our sponsors with optimised patient access and high-quality clinical data, ensuring each drug and device programme has the best chance of success."

For sponsors considering trials with clinical sites in Ireland, Ora and the Institute of Eye Surgery will provide:

Operational excellence delivered by a seasoned team of ophthalmology-focused resources committed to delivering trials with speed, efficiency, quality and cost-effectiveness.

Access to a diverse group of highly motivated study participants eager to receive new treatment options in ophthalmology.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the leading names in ophthalmology research, Ora, to advance our shared vision of transparently and ethically conducting clinical research that inures to the benefit of our patients," said Dr Eugene Ng, M.D., Cataract Vitreo Retinal Specialist at of the Institute of Eye Surgery. With our clinical sites strategically positioned across the Republic of Ireland and our vast experience in conducting sponsor-initiated and investigator-initiated trials, this partnership will further strengthen our research and clinical trials department in terms of increasing patients' access to novel treatments."

About Ora

Ora is the world's leading full-service ophthalmic drug and device development firm with offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For over 45 years, we have proudly helped our clients earn more than 85 product approvals. We support a wide array of organisations, from start-ups to global pharmaceutical and device companies, to efficiently bring their new products from concept to market. Ora's pre-clinical and clinical models, unique methodologies, and global regulatory strategies have been refined and proven across thousands of global projects. We bring together the world's most extensive and experienced team of ophthalmic experts, R&D professionals, and management executives to maximise the value of new product initiatives. For more information, please visit www.oraclinical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Institute of Eye Surgery

The Institute of Eye Surgery is Ireland's largest and only fully comprehensive sub-specialty private ophthalmology service provider. With 5 clinical sites across the Republic of Ireland our consultant-led sub-specialists provide deep and diverse eye care services including cataract refractive surgery, anterior segment ocular surface diseases, surgical medical retinal macular diseases, glaucoma management and oculoplastics orbital clinics. The Institute's clinical research department, led by Prof Maged Habib Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreoretinal Specialist and supported by Dr Emmanuel Ankamah, is one of three of the largest private research centres in ophthalmology across the UK and Ireland. Our Specialist Consultants have collectively acted as either chief investigators, national principal investigators or sub-investigators on more than 30 global clinical trials to date and continue to actively integrate cutting-edge research into our service offerings to patients. Our mission is to deliver high quality of care to our patients and to remain at the forefront of clinical research and innovation at a regional and international level to provide our patients with the best novel treatments to improve their clinical outcome. For more information, please visit, http://www.ioes.ie and also engage with our social media notifications on LinkedIn and Instagram.

