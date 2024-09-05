Daesung SmartHive Announces Plasma Technology for Eco-Friendly Pest Control, Prepares for Global Market Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesung SmartHive has successfully developed an advanced plasma-based pest control system that protects bees and crops from mites, fleas, and other pests. The technology has been validated through effectiveness testing with local farmers and is now entering the commercialization and refinement phase.

This innovative solution aims to replace conventional chemical pesticides, which have been criticized for their harmful effects on the environment and agricultural productivity. Daesung SmartHive utilizes plasma technology to effectively control pests such as varroa mites-known for contributing to the global decline in bee populations-without harming bees, crops, or the surrounding ecosystem.

For decades, beekeepers and farmers have relied on chemical pesticides to combat mites and other pests. However, repeated use has led to increased pest resistance, requiring stronger and more powerful chemicals. This creates a vicious cycle that damages hives and crops, weakens bees' immune systems, and leaves toxic residues that threaten human health and increase agricultural costs.

Daesung SmartHive's plasma-based technology offers a sustainable, eco-friendly solution. The device generates a plasma field that eliminates pests without leaving harmful residues on honey, crops, or in the environment. This reduces the need for extensive cleaning during the distribution process, lowering costs and mitigating soil and water pollution caused by traditional pesticides. Ultimately, the company's technology is expected to break the cycle of pest resistance and significantly reduce environmental pollution.

In addition to pest control, Daesung SmartHive is also developing a plasma nitrogen fertilizer generation system, which will be exhibited alongside the pest control device at the World Horticulture Center (WHC) in the Netherlands by the end of 2024.

The company is preparing to showcase these groundbreaking technologies at several major international exhibitions, with the aim of expanding its global footprint and forming partnerships across the agricultural sector.

Upcoming exhibitions:

J AGRI Tokyo (Japan Agriculture Expo)

October 9-11, 2024 - Korea Pavilion

UzAgroExpo 2024 (Uzbekistan Agricultural Fair)

November 20-22, 2024

CES 2025 (Las Vegas, USA)

January 7-10, 2025 - Daesung in Jeonbuk Pavilion, SmartHive in Korea Eureka Pavilion

By showcasing its technology at these international events, Daesung SmartHive aims to strengthen global partnerships and facilitate its entry into overseas markets, making important strides toward sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture.

For more information, visit [www.smarthive.co.kr], [https://www.youtube.com/smarthive] or contact us at [ceo@smarthive.co.kr], [+82-070-4354-4504].

