Bupa appoints Chris Carroll as CEO for Bupa Insurance

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bupa, the UK's leading health insurer, has today announced the appointment of Chris Carroll as Chief Executive Officer for Bupa Insurance, commencing January 2025, subject to regulatory approval. Reporting to Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK, Chris will lead the continued growth of Bupa Insurance's consumer and business insurance segments in the UK.

Chris joins Bupa Insurance from Bupa's Health Insurance business in Australia, having held the roles of Managing Director from March 2022. Prior to this he was Director for Domestic Retail Portfolio having joined Bupa in November 2020.

Under his leadership, Bupa's Health Insurance footprint in Australia has grown to more than 4.4 million customers and, following seven consecutive quarters of growth, now has a market share of 25.41% in a highly competitive market. Chris has worked to transform the customer experience in Australia, with NPS sitting at record levels. Chris's focus on creating value for customers has been central to his leadership; helping to launch Blua and Connected Care in Australia, delivering a range of new insurance products, and working in partnership with Bupa's Australian dental business to provide increased value to health insurance members.

Before coming to Bupa, Chris was CEO for WS Audiology - Asia Pacific, and led the transformation agenda for Medibank, another major health insurer in Australia. With more than 25 years' commercial experience across health insurance, media and telecommunications in Australia and Europe, Chris has an unwavering customer focus and a proven track record in growing Bupa's business to deliver simpler, more personalised and relevant products to customers.

Carlos Jaureguizar, CEO for Bupa Global, India & UK said: "Chris is a respected global leader with extensive experience in delivering world-class customer service and driving consumer and commercial growth. We know our customers around the world look to Bupa for the highest standards, innovative treatment and peace of mind, and this appointment is testament to the unrivalled strength and talent in our leadership teams across Bupa to meet these customer needs. With Chris' leadership, we are committed to driving forward our transformation agenda, delivering high quality care and fulfilling our purpose of helping people to live longer, healthier, happier lives."

Chris Carroll said: "I am delighted to join Bupa Insurance at this pivotal time. The expansion of Bupa Blua digital healthcare services, market leading products and Bupa's unique position in the UK to create seamless pathways between insurance and provision operations makes this an exciting opportunity to reach more people with trusted, personalised healthcare."

Subject to regulatory approval, Chris will transition to the UK in autumn 2024, commencing in role in January 2025.

