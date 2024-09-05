Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company.

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Gervais Williams and Claire Long will provide a live presentation giving an update on the Company via Investor Meet Company on 19 September 2024 at 10.00am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders and questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 18 September 2024 at 9.00am, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/miton-uk-microcap-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900

5 September 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.