Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company.

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Gervais Williams and Claire Long will provide a live presentation giving an update on the Company via Investor Meet Company on 19 September 2024 at 10.00am.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders and questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 18 September 2024 at 9.00am, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/miton-uk-microcap-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long Tel: 020 3714 1500

Peel Hunt LLP (Broker)

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy Tel: 020 7418 8900

5 September 2024