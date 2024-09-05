Capacitor Metals Corp. Announces Dr. Daniel F. Persico to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Capacitor Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Capacitor") is pleased to announce that Dr. Daniel F. Persico, will join the Capacitor Metals Advisory Board.

Daniel Persico, Ph.D. has worked in the tantalum and niobium industries for almost 30 years and is currently in his seventh term as President of the Tantalum - Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C), the industry association representing the global tantalum and niobium industries. Dan is also President of MTAL, LLC, a conflict minerals consultancy.

Dr. Persico retired from KEMET Electronics Corporation in July, 2021, where he had progressive roles in R&D, Marketing, and Business Development before serving as the SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions at the time of his retirement. KEMET Electronics Corporation, a YAGEO Group company, is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida based company focused on the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of various electronic passive components. Prior to this, starting February 2013 until July 2017, Dan served as Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing for NEC TOKIN Corporation, and resided in Tokyo, Japan. TOKIN, a KEMET Company, is an electronic component manufacturer focused on capacitors, sensors, and noise suppression devices.

Chris Grove states "I am very excited to have Dan working with us to advance the Upper Fir tantalum & niobium deposit here in British Columbia. I have known and respected Dan for many years. His leadership as President of the TIC for 7 terms, and his leadership at KEMET Electronics, gives him a unique professional experience that is basically unrivaled in this commodity. We look forward to benefiting from his significant input on advancing into production a new source of material for the world market."

Dan commented, "Looking forward, Capacitor Metals Corp. has the capability to play a key role in tantalum and niobium source diversification. This is extremely important given the global focus on critical minerals sourcing, in conjunction with existing concerns regarding ethical sourcing practices which are already impacting material availability."

Dan earned his BS in chemistry from Boston College, and his Ph.D., also in chemistry, from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Capacitor Metals Corp.

Capacitor Metals Corp. is a British Columbia Incorporated Company focused on the development of the Blue River Tantalum-Niobium Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is positioned to be one of the lowest cost tantalum-niobium producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of tantalum and niobium to the global market.

The Blue River Property is a fully serviced site in mining-friendly British Columbia, Canada with excellent infrastructure close at hand, including rail, paved road, water, and power adjacent to project site.

The Property contains three known deposits of tantalum and niobium and an additional 20+ known exploration targets.

The Project is advanced with significant work already completed. CAD$34M+ has been spent to date, including 271 drill holes, an historical Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), community consultations, and preliminary metallurgical and environmental work.

Within the Blue River Property, the Upper Fir deposit has a significant historical indicated resource of 9.6M kg contained tantalum and 77.8M kg contained niobium plus an historical inferred resource of 1.0M kg contained tantalum and 9.6M kg contained niobium.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.capacitormetals.com or email jschroenn@capacitormetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Capacitor Metals Corp.

Chris Grove

President & CEO

Tel: 604.484.2700

Email: cgrove@capacitormetals.com

Web: www.capacitormetals.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Company is specifically focused on the development of its Blue River tantalum and niobium deposit in British Columbia,

It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially may include misinterpretation of data; that we may not be able to get equipment or labour as we need it; that we may not be able to raise sufficient funds to complete our intended exploration and development; that our applications to drill may be denied; that weather, logistical problems or hazards may prevent us from exploration; that equipment may not work as well as expected; that analysis of data may not be possible accurately and at depth; that results which we or others have found in any particular location are not necessarily indicative of larger areas of our properties; that we may not complete environmental programs in a timely manner or at all; that market prices for tantalum & niobium may not justify commercial production costs; and that despite encouraging data there may be no commercially exploitable mineralization on our properties.

SOURCE: Capacitor Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com