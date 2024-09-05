Base Resources Limited - Notice of Second Court Hearing for the Scheme

5 September 2024

5 September 2024

Base Resources Limited

Notice of Second Court Hearing for the Scheme

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) provides notice that the court hearing to approve the scheme of arrangement to effect a combination with Energy Fuels Inc. (Scheme) will take place at 12.15pm (Perth time) on 12 September 2024 (Second Court Hearing) in the Federal Court of Australia (Court):

at the Owen Dixon Commonwealth Law Courts Building, 305 William Street, Melbourne VIC Australia 3000, and

via video-link at the Peter Durack Commonwealth Law Courts Building, 1 Victoria Avenue, Perth WA Australia 6000.

Base Resources shareholders have the right to appear and be heard at the Second Court Hearing and may oppose the approval of the Scheme at that hearing. If a Base Resources shareholder wishes to oppose approval of the Scheme by the Court at the Second Court Hearing, they must file and serve on Base Resources a notice of appearance, in the prescribed form, together with any affidavit on which they wish to rely at the hearing. The notice of appearance and affidavit must be served on Base Resources at its address for service at least one day before the Second Court Hearing. The address for service of Base Resources is Herbert Smith Freehills, Level 11/1 The Esplanade, Perth WA Australia 6000 (Attention: Simon Reed).

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

