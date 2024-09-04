OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Getaround (OTCQB: GETR) ("Getaround' or "the Company"), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace, is pleased to announce that the quotation of its common stock and public warrants, under the symbols "GETR" and "GETRW", respectively, has been upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective September 4, 2024.

OTCQB is a trading platform in the US operated by the OTC Markets Group. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo an annual verification and management certification. Getaround anticipates that, with its more rigorous standards and reporting criteria, trading on the OTCQB will allow Getaround to potentially access a wider investor base, including institutional investors, for increased liquidity and greater analyst coverage.

Offering a digital experience, Getaround (OTCQB: GETR) makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Getaround Connect® technology. The Company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround's on-demand technology enables a contactless experience - no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround's purpose is to propel the world's transition to a more sustainable society, economy and environment with its peer-to-peer connected carsharing marketplace. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across 8 countries including the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com.

