Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pentavere Research Group Inc. ("Pentavere"), a globally recognized AI digital health company, has been nominated as a finalist for a 2024 Prix Galien award. This is Pentavere AI's third nomination in 3 years for the Best Digital Health Startup category. To date over 1 million patients have benefited from Pentavere's DARWEN AI system.

The award is offered by the Galien Foundation, a premiere global institution and considered the most prestigious of all honours in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry which is regularly awarded to recipients who are believed to have had the greatest impact on human health. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA forum on November 7, 2024 at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City.

Aaron Leibtag, Co-Founder and CEO at Pentavere, commented, "To be nominated as a finalist for a Prix Galien award means that a committee of world leading clinicians, scientists, and life science executives believes your innovation is improving the human condition. We are incredibly honoured and humbled to be selected to be part of such a group of innovators. The breakthrough AI & data science results that Pentavere is presenting at world leading medical conferences across multiple disease areas speaks to the power and validation of our DARWEN AI platform and the impact it is having for clinicians and patients."

Pentavere is also proud to present and participate in several upcoming globally recognized medical conferences, demonstrating the power of its DARWEN AI platform to generate real world evidence and identify patient cohorts with unmet needs to enable them to gain access to treatments and medicines that will improve patient care and outcomes. Results and new clinical discoveries from Pentavere's DARWEN AI system are being presented at the following upcoming medical conferences:

46th ESPEN Congress on Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism

Date: September 7-10

Presenting Real World Evidence: Longer-term effectiveness and safety of teduglutide in adults with short bowel syndrome

Hosted in Milan, Italy, the programme of ESPEN 2024 offers a great opportunity for physicians, dietitians, pharmacists, nutritionists, scientists and nurses involved in the field of nutrition and metabolism to meet and discuss cutting edge science in an informal atmosphere, strengthening old and sparkling new collaborations.

66th American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2024 Annual Meeting

Date: September 29-Oct. 2

Presenting DARWEN AI clinical co-pilot validation: AI for Early Identification of Radiation-Related Toxicities from the Electronic Health Records

Hosted in Washington, DC, the ASTRO Annual Meeting program offers top science and education related to the field of radiation oncology. The meeting's theme, "Targeting Provider Wellness for Exceptional Patient Care," is an important aspect of practice that deserves our consideration.

United European Gastroenterology Week

Date: October 12-15

Presenting Real World Evidence: Effectiveness of Intravenous Vedolizumab Induction and Dose Escalation in Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease

Hosted in Vienna, Austria, UEG Week and Postgraduate Teaching (PGT) are premier venues for researchers from across the globe to present their latest findings. UEG Week combines world-class scientific research and invited lectures by leading minds in gastroenterology.

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting

Date: October 24-28

Presenting Real World Evidence: Outcomes of patients with Hereditary Angioedema with Normal C1-Inhibitor Function

Hosted in Boston, MA, thought leaders from around the world will come together at ACAAI's 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston to deliver and exchange dynamic information on advancing patient care. The College is committed to providing attendees with essential Podium to Practice® takeaways that can be quickly implemented into practice to help improve patient care.

DARWEN, Pentavere's AI engine, unlocks a deeper understanding of patient treatment needs by enabling effortless data access and rapid insight generation. DARWEN harnesses EMR data and utilizes advanced large language models to analyze disparate and siloed clinical notes that are otherwise very challenging to access, allowing meaningful solutions to some of healthcare's biggest challenges and delivering on the current need for medicine to become more personalized.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary AI technology and competencies which includes data science, electronic health records and clinical research offerings, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Markets under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit healwell.ai.

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration. For more information, visit: http://pentavere.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential benefits of using generative AI to improve patient outcomes and advance precision medicine initiatives; Pentavere's anticipated participation in upcoming medical conferences; and the anticipated timing of announcing the winners of the 2024 Prix Galien and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-Looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "enable", "is presenting", "improve", "growth", "advancing" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-Looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: third parties continuing to offer award programs, conferences and other similar events on anticipated terms and timelines; the stability of general economic and market conditions; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; anticipated viewership and impact of the publication; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

