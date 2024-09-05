Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has expanded its strategic partnership with Unilever (LON: ULVR) to simplify its digital core and apply generative AI to drive efficiencies and improved business agility.

Announcing this multi-year program, Unilever will work with Accenture to establish the foundation on which to set a new industry standard in gen AI powered productivity. This includes scaling use cases that have shown to be effective in delivering cost reductions and operational efficiencies across the business globally.

Hein Schumacher CEO, Unilever, said, "We have already introduced 500 AI applications across Unilever, helping us to reach new levels of efficiency. But as AI matures and becomes increasingly intelligent and intuitive, we see so much more potential. Now, as part of our action plan to deliver faster growth, drive productivity, and dial up performance, we're going deeper. With the help of Accenture's world-class tools and capabilities, we will be able to analyze where and how AI can have the highest transformational impact and deliver the greatest returns."

Unilever will look to leverage Accenture's GenWizard platform to accelerate their technology and digital product development. The gen AI platform has more than 350 patents and ready-to-apply tools and frameworks that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for any given technology business objective.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, "This next exciting chapter in our decades-long collaboration with Unilever will raise the bar on how enterprises can scale gen AI to power productivity and value at speed. Accenture's GenWizard platform will enable Unilever to create a full spectrum of targeted gen AI solutions across its business that can realize efficiencies and cost savings, uncover new ways of working and ultimately help drive competitive advantage."

This collaboration builds on the previously announced effort to explore applications to scale gen AI across Unilever's business operations. Since then, Unilever has focused efforts on identifying and testing new AI concepts, designs and projects from its "Horizon3 Labs."

