Argent BioPharma is a clinical-stage specialty biopharma company developing therapeutics targeting areas of unmet need. Currently focused on CNS conditions and immunology, Argent has a broad pipeline of assets, led by CannEpil (drug-resistant epilepsy), CimetrA (acute lung disease) and CogniCann (CNS disorders). The first two are available under special access schemes in markets such as the UK, US and EU, generating early revenue streams as well as real-world evidence, which should aid regulatory outcomes. Argent has a strong internal IP position with two EU-GMP R&D and manufacturing sites (in Malta and Slovenia) supporting in-house drug development. These could potentially be monetised via contract manufacturing services. We expect the most significant upcoming catalysts to be the investigational new drug (IND) filings with the FDA for CannEpil and CimetrA, expected by end 2025 according to management.

