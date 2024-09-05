Scientists in Morocco have evaluated how hybrid wind solar plants may be combined with pumped hydro storage to power remote rural areas. The proposed system was found to have an LCOE $0. 03831/kWh and a 86% use factor. Researchers from Morocco's Rabat School of Mines have proposed building a hybrid PV and wind power plant in the eastern province of Zagorap that uses pumped hydro storage (PHS). Their proposal is based on a simulation studythat optimized the system size in economic and technical terms. "We proposed this technology because the owners of the area do not greatly benefit from the seasonal ...

