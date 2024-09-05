Renewables developer Q Energy has closed €50. 4 million ($55. 7 million) in financing for a 74. 3 MW floating solar plant in northeastern France. Construction is already underway, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of next year. Berlin-based Q Energy has landed €50. 4 million for a 74. 3 MW floating solar power plant. The project set to be the largest of its kind in Europe. The financing was arranged by Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies, through its financing arm Unifergie, and Bpifrance. Construction of the floating solar array, covering 127 hectares of former gravel pits at ...

