Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 10:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioz, Inc.: Bioz Founders Share Vision for Transforming Research Efficiency, Highlighting Commitment to Empowering Scientists

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leader in AI-driven research efficiency solutions, is leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline the search for high-quality research products. Bioz continues to be a game-changer for research scientists globally.

Bioz Badge and Bioz Search Engine

Bioz Badge and Bioz Search Engine
Bioz Badge on Thermo Fisher's Website, and Bioz Search Engine

Since its inception, Bioz has been dedicated to transforming how researchers find and validate0 products. Daniel Levitt, co-founder and CEO of Bioz, emphasizes the significance of these advancements: "At Bioz, our mission is to provide researchers with unparalleled access to validated product information, making their work more efficient and impactful. We are proud to support scientists by offering a platform where they can confidently select the best tools for their experiments."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Bioz, brings a personal perspective to Bioz's mission. Having started her career as a scientist, Karin deeply understands the challenges researchers face when selecting products for their experiments. Dr. Lachmi states that, "I've walked in the shoes of our users and experienced firsthand the complexities of finding reliable research products. Bioz was founded with the goal of alleviating this burden. Our platform is designed to save time and reduce frustration by providing comprehensive, validated product information."

Bioz's platform utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze tens of millions of research articles and extract actionable insights, enabling researchers to make informed decisions quickly. This innovative approach has set a new standard for research product discovery and validation.

Bioz's platform has been meticulously developed to address the diverse needs of the research community through three integrated solutions. First, the Bioz.com Search Engine offers a powerful tool for researchers to effortlessly find and compare high-quality products based on real-world data and validated insights. Second, Bioz Badges, digital website-based widgets for product suppliers, provide scientists with a visual display of product reliability and performance, helping them to quickly identify top-rated options within their field of research. Third, Bioz Content Hubs serve as comprehensive knowledgebases of research articles and product citations, enabling scientists to stay informed and make data-driven decisions efficiently. Together, these solutions create a cohesive ecosystem designed to streamline the research process and enhance efficiency and workflows.

About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists towards the most validated products for their research. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that are placed on product supplier websites to enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
