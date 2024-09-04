ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) ("Phreesia" or the "Company") announced financial results today for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

" We reached another very important milestone in Phreesia's evolution by crossing over to positive Free cash flow1 in the fiscal second quarter of 2025," said CEO and Co-Founder Chaim Indig. " We believe this milestone marks the start of a new era for Phreesia in which we are able to deploy internally generated cash to drive stakeholder value."

Please visit the Phreesia investor relations website at ir.phreesia.com to view the Company's Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Stakeholder Letter.

Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2024 Highlights

Total revenue was $102.1 million in the quarter, up 19% year-over-year.

Average number of healthcare services clients ("AHSCs") was 4,169 in the quarter, up 21% year-over-year.

Total revenue per AHSC was $24,494 in the quarter, down 2% year-over-year. See "Key Metrics" below for additional information.

Healthcare services revenue per AHSC was $17,729 in the quarter, down 3% year-over-year. See "Key Metrics" below for additional information.

Net loss was $18.0 million in the quarter compared to net loss of $36.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million in the quarter compared to negative $11.5 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2024, as compared to net cash used in operating activities of $9.3 million for the three months ended July 31, 2023.

Free cash flow was $3.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2024, as compared to negative $15.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2024 was $81.8 million, a decrease of $5.7 million from January 31, 2024 and up $2.3 million from April 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 and 2026 Outlook

We are maintaining our revenue outlook for fiscal 2025 of $416 million to $426 million, implying year-over-year growth of 17% to 20%.

We are updating our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2025 to a range of $26 million to $31 million from a previous range of $21 million to $26 million. Our outlook reflects our strong performance in the fiscal second quarter and our continued focus on margin improvement.

We expect AHSCs to reach approximately 4,200 for fiscal 2025 compared to 3,601 for fiscal 2024. We expect Total revenue per AHSC to increase in fiscal 2025 compared to the $98,944 we achieved in fiscal 2024.

We expect AHSCs to reach approximately 4,500 in fiscal 2026. Additionally, we expect Total revenue per AHSC in fiscal 2026 to increase from fiscal 2025.

We believe our $81.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2024, along with cash generated in our normal operations, gives us sufficient flexibility to reach our fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 outlook. Additionally, our available borrowing capacity under our credit facility with Capital One provides us with an additional source of capital to pursue future growth opportunities not incorporated into our fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 outlook. As of July 31, 2024 we have no borrowings outstanding under our credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss). For further information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and an explanation of these measures, please see "Non-GAAP financial measures" below.

Available Information

We intend to use our Company website (including our Investor Relations website) as well as our Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial and operating performance, including our revenue, margins, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows and profitability2; our ability to finance our plans to achieve our fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 outlook with our current cash balance and cash generated in the normal course of business; and our outlook for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026, including our expectations on AHSCs. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to effectively manage our growth and meet our growth objectives; our focus on the long-term and our investments in growth; the competitive environment in which we operate; our ability to comply with the covenants in our credit agreement with Capital One; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our products and services; our ability to develop and release new products and services and successful enhancements, features and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform; the impact of cyberattacks, security incidents or breaches impacting our business; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; our ability to make accurate predictions about our industry and addressable market; our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare services clients; our ability to continue to operate effectively with a primarily remote workforce and attract and retain key talent; our ability to realize the intended benefits of our acquisitions and partnerships; and difficulties in integrating our acquisitions and investments; and the recent high inflationary environment and other general, market, political, economic and business conditions (including as a result of the warfare and/or political and economic instability in Ukraine, the Middle East or elsewhere). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those listed or described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024 that will be filed with the SEC following this press release. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, with the exception of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the reasons described above.

Conference Call Information

About Phreesia

Phreesia is a trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies, payers and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023-more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.-scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,798 $ 87,520 Settlement assets 25,320 28,072 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,365 and $1,392 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 61,274 64,863 Deferred contract acquisition costs 841 768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,695 14,461 Total current assets 180,928 195,684 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $84,295 and $76,859 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 20,955 16,902 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $50,559 and $45,769 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 49,767 46,139 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,863 266 Deferred contract acquisition costs 742 986 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,666 and $4,925 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 29,884 31,625 Goodwill 75,845 75,845 Other assets 2,251 2,879 Total Assets $ 362,235 $ 370,326 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 25,320 $ 28,072 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 7,161 6,056 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 989 393 Accounts payable 6,976 8,480 Accrued expenses 32,668 37,130 Deferred revenue 21,370 24,113 Other current liabilities 7,515 5,875 Total current liabilities 101,999 110,119 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 7,297 5,400 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,075 134 Long-term deferred revenue 63 97 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 390 270 Other long-term liabilities 76 2,857 Total Liabilities 110,900 118,877 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, undesignated, $0.01 par value-$20,000,000 shares authorized as of both July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; no shares issued or outstanding as of both July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value - 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024; 59,057,170 and 57,709,762 shares issued as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 591 577 Additional paid-in capital 1,076,969 1,039,361 Accumulated deficit (780,703 ) (742,969 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2 ) - Treasury stock, at cost, 1,355,169 shares as of both July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024 (45,520 ) (45,520 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 251,335 251,449 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 362,235 $ 370,326

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 48,612 $ 39,301 $ 95,354 $ 77,188 Payment processing fees 25,300 23,631 52,360 47,884 Network solutions 28,203 22,898 55,618 44,603 Total revenues 102,115 85,830 203,332 169,675 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 16,143 14,449 31,866 29,356 Payment processing expense 16,668 15,852 34,965 31,942 Sales and marketing 30,184 37,244 62,195 74,657 Research and development 29,542 27,471 58,423 53,940 General and administrative 19,497 20,988 38,549 40,865 Depreciation 3,921 4,244 7,445 8,748 Amortization 3,382 2,537 6,531 5,023 Total expenses 119,337 122,785 239,974 244,531 Operating loss (17,222 ) (36,955 ) (36,642 ) (74,856 ) Other (expense) income, net (86 ) 50 (117 ) 8 Interest income, net 46 786 285 1,504 Total other (expense) income, net (40 ) 836 168 1,512 Loss before provision for income taxes (17,262 ) (36,119 ) (36,474 ) (73,344 ) Provision for income taxes (750 ) (648 ) (1,260 ) (954 ) Net loss $ (18,012 ) $ (36,767 ) $ (37,734 ) $ (74,298 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,502,959 53,794,060 57,089,232 53,574,584

(1) Our potential dilutive securities have been excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share as the effect would be to reduce the net loss per share. Therefore, the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate both basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders is the same.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (18,012 ) $ (36,767 ) $ (37,734 ) $ (74,298 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Change in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (3 ) - (2 ) - Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3 ) - (2 ) - Comprehensive loss $ (18,015 ) $ (36,767 ) $ (37,736 ) $ (74,298 )

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (18,012 ) $ (36,767 ) $ (37,734 ) $ (74,298 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,303 6,781 13,976 13,771 Stock-based compensation expense 16,448 18,648 33,288 35,786 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 51 84 112 169 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 334 234 677 650 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 192 280 384 620 Non-cash operating lease expense 188 109 361 342 Deferred taxes 56 (75 ) 119 142 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,976 (832 ) 3,583 (2,370 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,867 (383 ) 3,281 769 Deferred contract acquisition costs (213 ) - (213 ) - Accounts payable 1,186 568 (1,750 ) (2,415 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,392 ) 4,239 (2,547 ) 6,061 Lease liabilities (201 ) (405 ) (420 ) (652 ) Deferred revenue (2,722 ) (1,812 ) (2,777 ) (1,565 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,061 (9,331 ) 10,340 (22,990 ) Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (3,873 ) - (3,873 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,976 ) (5,088 ) (7,546 ) (9,820 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,427 ) (755 ) (5,303 ) (2,102 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,403 ) (9,716 ) (12,849 ) (15,795 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 219 426 566 675 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards - (3,775 ) - (10,725 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 690 896 1,603 1,863 Finance lease payments (1,995 ) (1,983 ) (3,275 ) (3,427 ) Constructive financing - 1,688 - 1,688 Principal payments on financing agreements (295 ) (45 ) (584 ) (45 ) Debt issuance costs and loan facility fee payments - (250 ) (152 ) (250 ) Financing payments of acquisition-related liabilities - - (1,364 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (1,381 ) (3,043 ) (3,206 ) (10,221 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) - (7 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,271 (22,090 ) (5,722 ) (49,006 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 79,527 149,767 87,520 176,683 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 81,798 $ 127,677 $ 81,798 $ 127,677 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right of use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 1,194 $ - $ 1,958 $ - Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 333 $ - $ 6,862 $ 7,067 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in current liabilities $ 1,517 $ 1,509 $ 1,517 $ 1,509 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 315 $ 377 $ 663 $ 714 Issuance of stock to settle liabilities for stock-based compensation $ 1,649 $ 1,924 $ 7,826 $ 7,221 Issuance of stock as consideration in business combinations $ - $ 4,676 $ - $ 4,676 Issuance of liabilities as consideration in business combinations $ - $ 91 $ - $ 91 Capitalized software acquired through vendor financing $ - $ 2,047 $ - $ 2,047 Cash paid for: Interest $ 381 $ 296 $ 864 $ 354 Income taxes $ 417 $ 13 $ 2,010 $ 53

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and statements made during the above-referenced webcast may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest income, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense and other expense, net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed after this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA outlook to GAAP Net income (loss) because we do not provide an outlook for GAAP Net income (loss) due to the uncertainty and potential variability of Other (income) expense, net and (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP Net income (loss). Because we cannot reasonably predict such items, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. We caution, however, that such items could have a significant impact on the calculation of GAAP Net income (loss).

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) interest income, net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (18,012 ) $ (36,767 ) $ (37,734 ) $ (74,298 ) Interest income, net (46 ) (786 ) (285 ) (1,504 ) Provision for income taxes 750 648 1,260 954 Depreciation and amortization 7,303 6,781 13,976 13,771 Stock-based compensation expense 16,448 18,648 33,288 35,786 Other expense (income), net 86 (50 ) 117 (8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,529 $ (11,526 ) $ 10,622 $ (25,299 )

We calculate Free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capitalized internal-use software development costs and purchases of property and equipment.

Additionally, Free cash flow is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We consider Free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic investments, partnerships and acquisitions and strengthening our financial position.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Free cash flow from Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc. Free cash flow (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 11,061 $ (9,331 ) $ 10,340 $ (22,990 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (2,976 ) (5,088 ) (7,546 ) (9,820 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,427 ) (755 ) (5,303 ) (2,102 ) Free cash flow $ 3,658 $ (15,174 ) $ (2,509 ) $ (34,912 )

Phreesia, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 19,497 $ 20,988 $ 38,549 $ 40,865 Sales and marketing 30,184 37,244 62,195 74,657 Research and development 29,542 27,471 58,423 53,940 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 16,143 14,449 31,866 29,356 $ 95,366 $ 100,152 $ 191,033 $ 198,818 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 6,276 $ 5,747 $ 12,485 $ 11,625 Sales and marketing 5,303 7,111 11,069 13,528 Research and development 3,629 4,563 7,256 8,441 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,240 1,227 2,478 2,192 $ 16,448 $ 18,648 $ 33,288 $ 35,786 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 13,221 $ 15,241 $ 26,064 $ 29,240 Sales and marketing 24,881 30,133 51,126 61,129 Research and development 25,913 22,908 51,167 45,499 Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,903 13,222 29,388 27,164 $ 78,918 $ 81,504 $ 157,745 $ 163,032

Phreesia, Inc. Key Metrics (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Key Metrics: Average number of healthcare services clients ("AHSCs") 4,169 3,445 4,117 3,377 Healthcare services revenue per AHSC $ 17,729 $ 18,268 $ 35,879 $ 37,036 Total revenue per AHSC $ 24,494 $ 24,914 $ 49,388 $ 50,244

The definitions of our key metrics are presented below.

AHSCs . We define AHSCs as the average number of clients that generate subscription and related services or payment processing revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single healthcare services client. We believe growth in AHSCs is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our solutions to healthcare services organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in AHSCs is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future AHSC growth. For example, as AHSCs increase, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our solutions for our healthcare services clients and their patients.

. We define AHSCs as the average number of clients that generate subscription and related services or payment processing revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single healthcare services client. We believe growth in AHSCs is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our solutions to healthcare services organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in AHSCs is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future AHSC growth. For example, as AHSCs increase, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our solutions for our healthcare services clients and their patients. Healthcare services revenue per AHSC. We define Healthcare services revenue as the sum of subscription and related services revenue and payment processing revenue. We define Healthcare services revenue per AHSC as Healthcare services revenue in a given period divided by AHSCs during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our healthcare services clients and believe that our ability to increase Healthcare services revenue per AHSC is an indicator of the long-term value of our solutions.

We define Healthcare services revenue as the sum of subscription and related services revenue and payment processing revenue. We define Healthcare services revenue per AHSC as Healthcare services revenue in a given period divided by AHSCs during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our healthcare services clients and believe that our ability to increase Healthcare services revenue per AHSC is an indicator of the long-term value of our solutions. Total revenue per AHSC. We define Total revenue per AHSC as Total revenue in a given period divided by AHSCs during that same period. Our healthcare services clients directly generate subscription and related services and payment processing revenue. Additionally, our relationships with healthcare services clients who subscribe to our solutions give us the opportunity to engage with life sciences companies, health plans and other payer organizations, patient advocacy, public interest and other not-for-profit organizations who deliver direct communication to patients through our solutions. As a result, we believe that our ability to increase Total revenue per AHSC is an indicator of the long-term value of our solutions.

Additional Information (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 1,093 $ 989 $ 2,259 $ 2,005 Payment facilitator volume percentage 81 % 82 % 81 % 82 %

Patient payment volume . We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our healthcare services clients' businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our healthcare services clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and credit and debit transactions for which we act as a gateway to other payment processors.

. We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our healthcare services clients' businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our healthcare services clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and credit and debit transactions for which we act as a gateway to other payment processors. Payment facilitator volume percentage. We define payment facilitator volume percentage as the volume of credit and debit card patient payment volume that we process as a payment facilitator as a percentage of total patient payment volume. Payment facilitator volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue. Our payment facilitator volume percentage could decline slightly over time should we increase our penetration of enterprise customers that are less likely to use Phreesia as a payment facilitator.

______________________________

1 During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, our net cash provided by operating activities was $11.1 million and our Free cash flow was $3.7 million. We define Free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash paid for capitalized internal-use software development costs and cash paid for purchases of property and equipment. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of Free cash flow to the closest GAAP measure.

2 We define "profitability," discussed herein, in terms of Adjusted EBITDA. See 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' for a reconciliation of our Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA.

