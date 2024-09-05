Newline Group (Newline) today announced the opening of a new office in Manchester, further demonstrating its long-term commitment to brokers and clients in the UK regional market.

Manchester marks the second regional office Newline has opened in the UK after opening an office in Leeds in 2017. Newline continues its efforts to be close to its business partners, growing its geographical footprint and further facilitating its excellent service delivery.

"Manchester is another hub for our core product offering," states Newline's Chief Underwriting Officer, Andrew Pecover. "We're eager to meet with our trading partners in person, bringing our expertise and suite of products to local markets."

Newline's Manchester office will host local expertise for several lines of business including marine, professional indemnity, liability and medical malpractice. Further product expansion will be considered in due course.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com

