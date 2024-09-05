DuPont Tyvek Trifecta Wins 2024 R&D 100 Mechanical/Materials Award

Patent Pending, DuPont Tyvek® TrifectaA2 Fire-Rated Breather Membrane compliments the DuPont AirGuard® A2 FR AVCL and completes the DuPont Fire Performance System. Available in the United Kingdom.

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Performance Building Solutions, a leading innovator in material science, has announced that it has won the 2024 R&D 100 award, specifically in the Mechanical/Materials category, with Tyvek® Trifecta, the latest generation breather membrane. For six decades, the R&D 100 Awards have been a benchmark of achievement in science and technology, often referred to informally as "The Oscars of Innovation."

Launched in May 2024, Tyvek® Trifecta offers exceptional fire safety and moisture protection, making it an ideal solution for external walls of high-rise buildings. It is a non-combustible breather membrane designed to provide all the benefits of a standard Tyvek® breather membrane, but with A2-s1, d0 Class Fire Performance to the current European Fire Classification Standard EN 13501-1. It surpasses current UK Building Regulations, which require membranes to meet Class B.

The combination of Tyvek® Trifecta and Airguard® A2 FR Tape creates a fire-retardant system compatible with the United Kingdom's stringent building regulations for fire safety. The patent pending design also enables a significantly lighter weight and longer UV resistance making it easier to install.

"We're thrilled that Tyvek® Trifecta has been recognised as a new innovation that helps enhance fire safety and moisture protection standards for the construction industry," said Andrea Albert, Shelter Solutions EMEA Marketing Leader at DuPont. "Receiving these awards exemplifies the commitment and dedication our teams display to deliver essential innovations for the construction industry."

