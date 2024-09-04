The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Record Revenues and Income from Operations

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter (Q2FY25). All financial results referenced are in United States (US) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).



"Our Global Logistics Network is designed to help shippers, carriers and logistics services providers navigate an increasingly complex global trade landscape," said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "Supply chains and logistics operations continue to struggle to manage a myriad of factors, including military conflicts, disruptions to trade routes, government sanctions, economic impact on shipping demand and material changes to taxes and tariffs. We continue to make investments to help isolate our customers from this complexity with a broader set of solutions to manage the complete lifecycle of shipments in a secure and efficient manner."

Q2FY25 Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes' Q2FY25 included:

Revenues of $163.4 million, up 14% from $143.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ( Q2FY24 ) and up 8% from $151.3 million in the previous quarter ( Q1FY25 );

) and up 8% from $151.3 million in the previous quarter ( ); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $146.2 million (89% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $15.8 million (10% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.4 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 12% from $130.7 million in Q2FY24 and up 6% from $137.8 million in Q1FY25;

Cash provided by operating activities of $34.7 million, down from $52.0 million in Q2FY24 and down from $63.7 million in Q1FY25. The principal reason for the decrease in cash provided by operating activities from the comparative periods was the payment in Q2FY25 of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition;

Income from operations of $45.9 million, up 25% from $36.8 million in Q2FY24 and up 8% from $42.4 million in Q1FY25;

Net income of $34.7 million, up 23% from $28.1 million in Q2FY24 and consistent with $34.7 million in Q1FY25. Net income as a percentage of revenue was 21%, compared to 20% in Q2FY24 and 23% in Q1FY25;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.40, up 25% from $0.32 in Q2FY24 and consistent with $0.40 in Q1FY25, respectively; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $70.6 million, up 17% from $60.6 million in Q2FY24 and up 5% from $67.0 million in Q1FY25. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 43%, compared to 42% and 44% in Q2FY24 and Q1FY25, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):

Q2

FY25 Q1

FY25 Q4

FY24 Q3

FY24 Q2

FY24 Revenues 163.4 151.3 148.2 144.7 143.4 Services revenues 146.2 137.8 135.7 130.4 130.7 Gross margin 75% 77% 76% 76% 76% Cash provided by operating activities* 34.7 63.7 50.8 56.1 52.0 Income from operations 45.9 42.4 37.0 32.4 36.8 Net income 34.7 34.7 31.8 26.6 28.1 Net income as a % of revenues 21% 23% 21% 18% 20% Earnings per diluted share 0.40 0.40 0.37 0.31 0.32 Adjusted EBITDA 70.6 67.0 65.7 63.5 60.6 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 43% 44% 44% 44% 42% (*) Q2FY25 cash provided by operating activities was impacted by the payment of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition



Year-to-Date Financial Results

As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes' six-month period ended July 31, 2024 (1HFY25) included:

Revenues of $314.8 million, up 12% from $280.0 million in the same period a year ago ( 1HFY24 );

); Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $284.1 million (90% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $28.8 million (9% of total revenues) and license revenues of $1.9 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 11% from $254.9 million in 1HFY24;

Cash provided by operating activities of $98.4 million, down from $100.9 million in 1HFY24. The principal reason for the decrease in cash provided by operating activities from the comparative period was the payment in Q2FY25 of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition;

Income from operations of $88.2 million, up 20% from $73.4 million in 1HFY24;

Net income of $69.3 million, up 21% from $57.5 million in 1HFY24. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 22%, compared to 21% in 1HFY24;

Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.80, up 21% from $0.66 in 1HFY24; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $137.6 million, up 16% from $118.3 million in 1HFY24. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 42% in 1HFY24.

The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over 1HFY25 and 1HFY24 (unaudited, dollar amounts in millions):

1HFY25 1HFY24 Revenues 314.8 280.0 Services revenues 284.1 254.9 Gross margin 76% 76% Cash provided by operating activities 98.4 100.9 Income from operations 88.2 73.4 Net income 69.3 57.5 Net income as a % of revenues 22% 21% Earnings per diluted share 0.80 0.66 Adjusted EBITDA 137.6 118.3 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues 44% 42%

Cash Position

At July 31, 2024, Descartes had $252.7 million in cash. Cash increased by $13.8 million in Q2FY25 and decreased by $68.3 million in 1HFY25. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q2FY25 and 1HFY25 in millions of dollars:

Q2FY25 1HFY25 Cash provided by operating activities* 34.7 98.4 Additions to property and equipment (1.6) (3.4) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (13.7) (153.7) Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs 3.3 7.5 Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements - (6.7) Payment of contingent consideration* (9.2) (9.2) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 0.3 (1.2) Net change in cash 13.8 (68.3) Cash, beginning of period 238.9 321.0 Cash, end of period 252.7 252.7 (*) $34.2 million of contingent acquisition consideration was paid in Q2FY25. $25 million of that contingent acquisition consideration was accounted for as cash used in operations because the contingent consideration was not accrued for at the time of the acquisitions. The balance of $9.2 million in contingent acquisition consideration was paid out of the amounts accrued at the time of acquisition.



Acquisition of BoxTop

On June 10, 2024, Descartes acquired BoxTop Technologies Limited, a leading provider of shipment management solutions for small- to mid-sized logistics services providers. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $12.1 million (GBP 9.5 million), net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand.

Short-Form Base Shelf Prospectus

On July 15, 2024, we filed a final short-form base shelf prospectus (the "2024 Base Shelf Prospectus"), allowing us to offer and issue an unlimited quantity of the following securities during the 25-month period following thereafter: (i) common shares; (ii) preferred shares; (iii) senior or subordinated unsecured debt securities; (iv) subscription receipts; (v) warrants; and (vi) securities comprised of more than one of the aforementioned common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts and/ or warrants offered together as a unit. These securities may be offered separately or together, in separate series, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplements. No securities have yet been sold pursuant to the 2024 Base Shelf Prospectus. The previous shelf prospectus, initially filed on July 15, 2022, was withdrawn in July 2024.

About Descartes

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the potential impact of geopolitical events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine (the "Russia-Ukraine Conflict"), and between Israel and Hamas ("Israel-Hamas Conflict"), or other potentially catastrophic events, on our business, results of operations and financial condition; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin operating range; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network ("GLN"); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Israel-Hamas Conflict not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes' ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.

Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes' ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed five acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2024 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q2FY25, Q1FY25, Q4FY24, Q3FY24, and Q2FY24, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Q2FY25 Q1FY25 Q4FY24 Q3FY24 Q2FY24 Net income, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations 34.7 34.7 31.8 26.6 28.1 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Investment income (2.7) (4.1) (3.4) (2.7) (2.0) Income tax expense 13.6 11.5 8.3 8.2 10.4 Depreciation expense 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.4 Amortization of intangible assets 17.4 15.0 15.1 15.3 15.5 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 5.8 4.3 4.7 4.6 4.4 Other charges 0.2 3.9 7.5 9.7 2.5 Adjusted EBITDA 70.6 67.0 65.7 63.5 60.6 Revenues 163.4 151.3 148.2 144.7 143.4 Net income as % of revenues 21% 23% 21% 18% 20% Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues 43% 44% 44% 44% 42%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)

July 31, January 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash 252,653 320,952 Accounts receivable (net) Trade 57,504 51,569 Other 16,024 12,193 Prepaid expenses and other 38,976 33,468 365,157 418,182 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 25,121 24,737 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 12,039 11,552 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 6,804 6,257 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 2,437 2,097 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 303,871 251,047 GOODWILL 849,991 760,413 1,565,420 1,474,285 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 21,276 17,484 Accrued liabilities 65,194 91,824 Lease obligations 2,947 3,075 Income taxes payable 10,615 6,734 Deferred revenue 103,701 84,513 203,733 203,630 LONG-TERM DEBT - - LEASE OBLIGATIONS 4,299 3,903 DEFERRED REVENUE 1,372 1,464 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE 4,814 6,153 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 39,438 21,101 253,656 236,251 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common shares - unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,480,322 at July 31, 2024 (January 31, 2024 - 85,183,455) 561,850 551,164 Additional paid-in capital 494,060 494,701 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (34,249) (28,586) Retained earnings 290,103 220,755 1,311,764 1,238,034 1,565,420 1,474,285

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 31, July 31, July 31, July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES 163,425 143,393 314,773 280,007 COST OF REVENUES 40,548 34,974 75,961 67,859 GROSS MARGIN 122,877 108,419 238,812 212,148 EXPENSES Sales and marketing 19,031 17,321 36,502 34,374 Research and development 23,909 21,738 46,100 41,805 General and administrative 16,522 14,591 31,470 28,035 Other charges 150 2,455 4,068 4,388 Amortization of intangible assets 17,419 15,484 32,443 30,158 77,031 71,589 150,583 138,760 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 45,846 36,830 88,229 73,388 INTEREST EXPENSE (243 ) (340 ) (516 ) (677 ) INVESTMENT INCOME 2,715 2,009 6,774 3,570 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 48,318 38,499 94,487 76,281 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY) Current 11,477 12,252 23,795 19,873 Deferred 2,160 (1,869 ) 1,344 (1,061 ) 13,637 10,383 25,139 18,812 NET INCOME 34,681 28,116 69,348 57,469 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.41 0.33 0.81 0.68 Diluted 0.40 0.32 0.80 0.66 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands) Basic 85,430 85,083 85,353 85,017 Diluted 87,241 86,783 87,176 86,764