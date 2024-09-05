AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB: Kaspars Beitinš has been appointed as the CEO of SIA "Akropole Riga"

Kaspars Beitinš, who was responsible for the design, construction and opening of the shopping center "AKROPOLE Riga" in the period from 2012 to 2019, has been appointed as the new CEO and member of the board of SIA "Akropole Riga". SIA "Akropole Riga" is a subsidiary of "Akropolis Group", through which shopping centers "AKROPOLE Riga" and "AKROPOLE Alfa" are managed. For the past five years, K. Beitinš headed the real estate development company SIA "Galio Development", which he will continue to head in the future.

"By introducing changes in the management structure of SIA "Akropole Riga", we want to strengthen our local management team, and this decision shows how important business development in Latvia is to "Akropolis Group". The experience that Kaspars Beitinš has gained while working on the construction of a shopping center and implementing other large-scale projects is an invaluable investment to our Latvian team. I believe that this change will only strengthen the team's compelling vision and knowledge of the specifics of the market. We congratulate Kaspars on this significant step in his career and wish him success," says Nerijus Maknevicius, CEO and chairman of the board of "Akropolis Group".

"I am grateful for the trust shown to me and the opportunity to work again with the "AKROPOLE" brand, which has always been close to my heart. Using the experience gained over several years in the field of real estate development and company management, together we will be able to promote further development of the company and shopping centers "AKROPOLE Riga" and "AKROPOLE Alfa". The goal is to offer visitors even more shopping opportunities in a comfortable, pleasant and modern environment," comments Kaspars Beitinš, CEO and board member of SIA "Akropole Riga".

Kaspars Beitinš has 20 years of professional work experience in the field of real estate development and management. From 2012 to 2019, he participated in and managed all stages of the development of the shopping and entertainment center "AKROPOLE Riga", from design and construction to the opening and commissioning of the shopping center. From 2019, K. Beitinš continued the management of other real estate development projects, working in the real estate development company "Galio Development". He will continue head this company in the future - both in the development of existing projects and in the planning of new projects, including the construction of the second building of the "Gustavs" business center.

Kaspars Beitinš has a professional bachelor's degree with an engineer's qualification in construction, as well as a professional master's degree in construction business and real estate management. Education was obtained at Riga Technical University.

