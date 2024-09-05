Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
05.09.2024 10:23 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Jordan Veretout joins OL until 2026

Lyon, September 4, 2024,

Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of French international midfielder Jordan Veretout as a wildcard on a 2-year contract until June 30, 2026. The transfer is worth €4m, with bonuses of up to €3m and a capital gain of 25% in the event of a future transfer.

Born in Ancenis in 1993, Jordan Veretout has enjoyed a rich professional career since he began 13 years ago. The Nantes-trained midfielder has already racked up over 500 appearances since making his debut in 2011, scoring 66 goals and providing 63 assists.

After five seasons with FC Nantes, Jordan Veretout joined Aston Villa in 2015. His career took on a new dimension two years later, when he moved to Italy, starting with Fiorentina, where he played 75 Serie A games. His performances attracted the attention of AS Roma, whom he joined in 2019. During his three seasons in Rome, he established himself as a key player, with 131 games to his name, and won the Conference League in 2022.

Winner of the Nations League with the French national team the same season, and selected for the 2022 World Cup, the French international (6 caps) then signed for Olympique de Marseille, where he made 94 appearances in 2 seasons.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the arrival of Jordan Veretout, whose experience and technical quality will bring added value to the midfield, as the European fixtures kick off at the end of September with the reception of Olympiacos.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yJlpZshsZWabm2tykshll5RpbJiVlJOYmWqclmOZZ57KaXCSyGlqmsnLZnFommVt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87507-efg-040924-transfert-veretout-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
