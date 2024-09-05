Sweden-based Innoventum has launched a solar carport line equipped with bifacial modules in a larch wood structure. The solution may include electric vehicle charging, energy storage, LED lighting, and inverter systems. Swedish renewable energy system provider Innoventum has launched a solar carport line equipped with bifacial modules in a glue-laminated timber structure, along with electric vehicle charging, energy storage, lighting, and inverter equipment. The Innoventum larch-wood carport features invisible timber connections and ground screw foundations, supplied by German manufacturer Krinner. ...

