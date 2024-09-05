Tineco, leading provider of floor care and smart home devices, is presenting several highlight products at this year's IFA:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905031727/en/

Tineco at IFA 2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 effortlessly reaches even hard-to-reach areas and has effective self-cleaning and quick-drying properties thanks to the HyperStretch technology and its flexible design.

effortlessly reaches even hard-to-reach areas and has effective self-cleaning and quick-drying properties thanks to the HyperStretch technology and its flexible design. The PURE ONE STATION 5 is equipped with a 3-in-1 smart base station, with which device self-cleaning, charging and storage can be completed in one step.

is equipped with a 3-in-1 smart base station, with which device self-cleaning, charging and storage can be completed in one step. The PURE ONE A50S adjusts suction power intelligently, illuminates larger areas with its wide-angle headlight and offers longer runtime and larger capacity.

adjusts suction power intelligently, illuminates larger areas with its wide-angle headlight and offers longer runtime and larger capacity. The CARPET ONE Cruiser provides efficient deep cleaning with iLoop Smart Sensor technology and LED lighting.

Two brand-new smart vacuum cleaners with improved cleaning performance and user friendliness

As the latest model of Tineco's PURE ONE STATION series, the PURE ONE STATION 5 is still equipped with a 3-in-1 smart station, users only need to put the vacuum back on the station after use, self-cleaning and self-charging will take place automatically. With the full-path through self-cleaning from the brush to the tube, filter and dustbin, users can truly free their hands and eliminate the need for manual cleaning. The 2.5L dustbin instead of traditional dust bags, ensures dust storage for up to 45 days, which saves time and effort from frequent manual emptying. With its powerful suction of 175W, improved runtime to 70 min and the Dura-cyclone System effectively separating dust and air, the device is capable of cleaning larger areas with durable, long-lasting suction power. Besides, the µm-level filtration system makes dust trouble avoided for allergy sufferers.

The other brand-new vacuum cleaner of Tineco PURE ONE series, the PURE ONE A50S, stands out with its 185W powerful suction and smart 3DSense Power Brush, which is able to adjusts the suction power intelligently according to the degree of dirt. What's more, when cleaning to the edge, the suction power will automatically increase thanks to the built-in intelligent recognition sensor. Featuring a 120° wide-angle headlight, the A50S illuminates a larger area, allowing dirt to be seen more clearly. With its 180° foldable vacuum tube design, lower places under furniture can be effortlessly reached without bending over.

Both TINECO PURE ONE STATION 5 and PURE ONE A50S will be available in Europe within September.

Tineco will present all the above mentioned highlight products from the field of floor care and smart home at this year's IFA in Berlin. In addition, other new products from the smart kitchen sector such as the Oveni One, a smart oven for precise cooking, the Chiere One, an advanced smart cooker, and the Chiere One Pro, a professional-level smart cooking appliance, will also be demonstrated on site at IFA

From 6th to 10th Sept, you can discover the new products of Tineco in Hall 9.1, Stand 405 and try them out by yourself. In addition, Tineco will also be present at the ShowStoppers on September 5th, where you can exchange ideas with company representatives in a more relaxed atmosphere.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240905031727/en/

Contacts:

silvia.shi@tineco.com