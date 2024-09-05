Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 11:02 Uhr
Melapress: Most WordPress Users Ignore Their Biggest Security Concerns, Survey Finds

New survey data from Melapress highlights a troubling disconnect between security concerns and action among WordPress users.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / 47% of users who have never experienced a breach do not have a recovery plan in place, despite 65% identifying data theft and loss as a primary security concern. A recent survey conducted by Melapress has revealed a significant gap between WordPress administrators' security concerns and the measures they take to protect their websites. Despite recognizing the importance of security, many users fail to implement basic practices that could shield their sites from common threats.

2FA installation statistics

2FA installation statistics
The image explains the 2FA usage amongs those concerned about compliance.

The survey, which gathered responses from WordCamp Europe attendees and online participants, reveals that a staggering 58% of users concerned about regulatory compliance do not employ Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). This is particularly concerning given that 2FA is often considered best practice when it comes to regulatory compliance. Without it, these users are not only leaving their websites vulnerable to unauthorized access but also risking non-compliance with key security regulations designed to protect sensitive data.

Even more concerning, 41% of users worried about weak passwords admit to not enforcing any password policies. This oversight exposes their websites to preventable breaches caused by easily guessed or reused passwords.

Robert Abela, Melapress's CEO commented, "The data shows that, although many WordPress users are aware of important security threats, there's still a lot of work to be done in terms of bridging the gap between awareness and action. It's crucial for WordPress website owners and administrators to prioritize implementing basic security measures to protect their websites."

The survey also highlights a confidence gap among users: 57.9% of those who outsource their WordPress security management feel they lack the technical expertise to understand security products. This suggests a growing need for more accessible, user-friendly security solutions and educational resources to empower all WordPress users, regardless of their technical background.

Other key survey findings include:

  • 72% of WordPress website owners administrators have experienced at least one security breach.

  • 47% of users who have never experienced a breach do not have a recovery plan in place, despite 65% identifying data theft and loss as a primary security concern.

  • After a breach, 33% of affected users still don't implement a breach recovery plan.

  • Users who don't train their team members are 30% more likely to experience at least one breach.

For those interested in a more detailed breakdown of the survey results and practical recommendations for improving WordPress security, check out the full WP Security Statistics Report.

About Melapress
Melapress is a leading provider of WordPress security solutions, offering a comprehensive range of plugins designed to help users safeguard their websites. With a commitment to transparency, customer service, and continuous improvement, Melapress empowers WordPress administrators to take proactive control of their website security.

Contact Information

Robert Abela
CEO
robert@melapress.com
+31 (0)10 3071847

SOURCE: Melapress

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
