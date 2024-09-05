Oxford PV is delivering its first commercial perovskite solar modules to US customers. The 72-cell solar modules have an efficiency of 24. 5% and, according to the company, can generate up to 20% more energy than conventional silicon modules. Perovskite solar specialist Oxford PV has announced the commercial launch of its perovskite tandem modules, with supply to US customers for the first time. The 72-cell solar modules are based on proprietary perovskite-on-silicon technology and according to the company, can generate up to 20% more energy than conventional silicon modules. Oxford PV adds they ...

