Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe's leading producers of quality sweets, treats and snacks, has agreed to acquire I.D.C. Holding, a major independent producer of quality wafers, biscuits, confectionary and chocolate in Central and Eastern Europe.

First established in Slovakia over a century ago, I.D.C. Holding is a transformative addition to Valeo Foods Group's expanding portfolio. Producing a wide range of branded wafer, biscuit, sugar confectionary and seasonal chocolate products, I.D.C. Holding is a natural fit with Valeo Foods Group's sweet snacking platform and would form the cornerstone for its operations in the fast-growing Eastern European market.

I.D.C. Holding produces some of the most prestigious and recognisable sweet snack brands across Slovakia, Czech, Poland and Hungary. The Horalky, Mila and Lina brands hold the prestigious positions within the Czech and Slovak markets with strong consumer recognition and loyalty throughout the Region. In 2023, I.D.C. Holding had net sales of almost €200 million. They currently employ approximately 1,150 people.

I.D.C. Holding's highly branded product portfolio is a strong fit for Valeo's existing business and offers the opportunity for significant expansion of Valeo Foods Group. This includes its CandyPlus operation in the Czech Republic, Balconi business in Italy, Schluckwerder business in Germany among other markets and products. Together, they will offer customers a broad and compelling portfolio of sweet snacking products backed by high-quality manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The acquisition will deliver synergies across the value-chain and leverage Valeo Foods Group's international sales platform. These efforts will substantially enhance the business's global performance, representing a pivotal step in Valeo Foods ambition to become a truly international enterprise.

Ronald Kers, Chief Executive Officer of Valeo Foods Group, said, "This is a transformative acquisition for Valeo Foods Group. The inclusion of I.D.C. Holding within Valeo Foods Group will enhance our industry position, drive further growth in our portfolio and international footprint and allow us to meet growing consumer demand in this segment. We are delighted that the team at I.D.C. Holding share our confidence and ambition to be the major sweet treats player in Europe."

Pavol Jakubec, Owner of I.D.C. Holding said, "After 32 years of developing I.D.C. Holding from a local, traditional confectionary business into a major regional player in the category, operating from best-in-class manufacturing facilities, it is the right time for a new chapter in the development of this company. I am very excited to transition the business to Valeo Foods Group, who have a great track record of acquiring and successfully growing businesses in this space and are the best partner to work with our employees and business partners to support I.D.C. Holding in further growth and expansion."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to complete later in 2024.

About I.D.C. Holding

I.D.C. Holding is a major manufacturer of high-quality sweets products in Slovakia with a turnover of almost €200 million annually. The portfolio includes traditional and iconic brands such as Horalky, Mila, Lina, Kávenky, Goralki, Moments, Verbena and many others. The Group employs more than 1,150 people across three production sites located in Slovakia and three subsidiaries in Czech, Hungary and Poland.

About Valeo Foods Group

Valeo Foods Group is one of Europe's fastest growing food groups and one of Europe's leading producers and purveyors of quality sweets, treats and snacks. With revenues in excess of €1.5 billion, the Valeo Foods portfolio includes over 80 brands enjoyed by customers in over 106 countries around the world including Balconi, Pedro, Carstens, Jacobs, Barrat, Fox's Mints, Taveners, Poppets, Rowse Honey and Maple Crest. The Group employs over 4,500 people across 30 manufacturing facilities and offices in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Canada. Valeo Foods Group is owned by leading global investment firm Bain Capital.

