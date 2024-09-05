The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) will bring together interested stakeholders at its first in-person inaugural meeting taking place in Washington, D.C., Oct. 3.

Scientists and experts from international regulatory agencies, research institutes, NGOs and industry will discuss the way forward on advancing animal-free safety assessments of cosmetics for human and environmental safety focusing on New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and Next Generation Risk Assessments (NGRAs).

"We are honored to convene this global conference so our participants can discuss progress in many parts of the world in implementing NAMs and NGRAs," said Erin Hill, ICCS, president CEO. "Our mission is to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of animal-free safety assessments for cosmetics and their ingredients globally."

ICCS will be joined by experts who will provide insights, lead panel discussions and challenge current thinking:

Anna Lowit, Ph.D., Senior Science Advisor, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Nicole Kleinstreuer, Ph.D., Director, NICEATM, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

Michelle Embry, Ph.D., Deputy Director of Environmental Sciences, Health and Environmental Science Institute (HESI)

Tara Barton-Maclaren, Ph.D., Research Manager of the Emerging Approaches Unit of Health Canada's Existing Substances Risk Assessment Bureau, Health Canada

Patience Browne, Ph.D., Principal Administrator, Hazard and Exposure Assessment Programmes, Environmental Directorate, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

Rebecca Dalton, Ph.D., Acting Senior Science Advisor, Environment and Climate Change Canada

Victoria Hull, NICEATM, Integrated Chemical Environment tools (ICE)

Julia Baines, Ph.D., Science Advisor, PETA Science Consortium International e.V.

Kate Willett, Ph.D., Senior Director, Science Regulatory Affairs, The Animal-Free Safety Assessment (AFSA) Collaboration

Homer Swei, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Healthy Living Science, EWG

Kristie Sullivan, MPH, Vice President Education Outreach, The Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS)

Marize Campos Valadares, Ph.D., Full Professor of Toxicology, Pharmacy School, Universidade Federal de Goiás

Gavin Maxwell, Ph.D., Regulatory Science Strategy Advocacy Director, Unilever

Véronique Poulsen, Ph.D., Head of Environmental Safety, L'Oréal

Heike Scheffler, Human Safety Director, Procter Gamble

Carol Courage, Ph.D., Global Head of Product Safety, Croda

Jay Dawick, MChem, Senior Toxicology and Risk Assessment Manager, Innospec

Mike Fevola, Ph.D., Vice President, Inolex

Robert Landsiedel, PD, Ph.D., DABT, Fellow ATS, Vice President, BASF

John Chave, Director General, Cosmetics Europe

Andrea Maltagliati, Secretary-General, European Federation for Cosmetic Ingredients (EFfCI)

Carlos Berzunza Sánchez, President, Latin American Cosmetics, Personal Care and Home Care Association

Paul DeLeo, Ph.D., Senior Director of Chemical Management, American Chemistry Council (ACC)

Beta Montemayor, Vice President and Director Science, Regulation and Market Access, Cosmetics Alliance Canada

Caroline Rainsford, Director of Science, Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA)

Francesca Rapolla, Scientific Affairs Manager, The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA)

Interested parties may register for this forum at www.iccsconference.org/registration.

Following the day-long forum, ICCS is hosting a post-conference, public workshop on Oct. 4, "Building Confidence in NAMs for Regulatory Use: Opportunities to Advance Beyond the 6-Pack of Acute Toxicity Tests." The workshop aims to bring together regulators, industry and NGOs to work through two case studies on NAM-augmented read-across and ab initio assessment, before concluding with next steps. Interested parties may register for this workshop at www.iccsconference.org/workshop.

About ICCS

The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) is a global initiative focused on advancing the adoption of animal-free safety assessment approaches for cosmetics, personal care products and their ingredients. ICCS brings together scientists and experts from cosmetics manufacturers and suppliers, industry associations, and animal protection organizations to drive greater global awareness to accelerate widespread use of animal-free science through research, education training, and regulatory engagement. For more details on ICCS and its members, visit www.iccs-cosmetics.org.

