Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR3W | ISIN: GB00B1VYCH82 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
05.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thomas Cook acquired by traveltech giant eSky Group

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polish eSky Group acquires one of the most recognisable names in travel-Thomas Cook. The acquisition agreement signed with Chinese Fosun Tourism Group will spur significant growth for Thomas Cook and allow eSky to strengthen its position in Western Europe.

Thomas Cook, the oldest travel brand, confirmed it has been acquired by Polish eSky Group, owner of a leading travel platform in Central and Eastern Europe. The deal will provide Thomas Cook with access to eSky's superior flight inventory and will support its continued growth. This in turn will pave the way for eSky to enter one of the most developed markets in Western Europe.

eSky Group has become the dominant travel platform in the CEE region and over the years has expanded across the world. eSky and eDestinos brands operates in 50+ countries across Europe, the Americas, and Africa. It has helped over 150 million customers reach the farthest corners of the globe, accessing over 550 airlines globally and 1.3 million hotels. eSky Group's 2023 profits surpassed EUR 19m - up 42% YoY and nearly three times the level of 2019.

"The synergy of Thomas Cook's brand heritage with our technology will drive Thomas Cook's growth and allow us to strengthen eSky's position in Western Europe. This acquisition is part of our strategy to diversify from just selling flights to offering package holidays across our existing markets in Europe and Latin America, as well as expand further into Western Europe," says Lukasz Habaj, CEO of eSky Group.

"The completion of this transaction will inject significant funding into our business as we rebuild the brand and accelerate the growth of this company. By combining the strength of our dynamic packaging technology and holiday know-how with the flight inventory, performance marketing and technical strength of eSky, we are confident we will create a formidable European travel business," adds Alan French, Thomas Cook Tourism's CEO.

Since 2022, eSky has been heavily investing in City Break and Holiday packages that are a cornerstone of business transformation from a flight platform into a Virtual Tour Operator. eSky Group has over 800 employees - including an in-house development team of over 190 people - and is part-owned by listed private equity fund MCI.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thomas-cook-acquired-by-traveltech-giant-esky-group-302235180.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.