YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber Unveils Exclusive CoolSwift and NovaGlow Technologies for Superior Home Entertainment Experiences

A giant leap forward in enhancing performance and clarity in entertainment projectors

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where every detail matters, Yaber, a global leader in entertainment projectors, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking technologies: CoolSwiftTM and NovaGlowTM. Designed to meet the demands of today's young and tech-savvy consumers, these technologies ensure stable operation and vibrant visuals, even during extended use, marking a significant leap forward in projector performance, quality, and lifespan.

Meeting Real-World Challenges with Cutting-Edge Solutions

"One of the key challenges with LCD technology in closed optical systems, especially those exceeding 1000 lumens, is effective thermal management," explained Fred, director of Yaber's R&D. "With CoolSwiftTM, we've addressed this issue by integrating a U-shaped heat sink to enhance cooling efficiency and using semiconductor cooling chips similar to those found in cars and refrigerators. Our balanced approach ensures the projector operates efficiently without the risk of internal condensation or overheating, which can be issues with traditional fan-based systems."

Key Benefits of CoolSwiftTM Technology

The CoolSwiftTM cooling system is a pioneering solution designed for optimal performance under demanding conditions. It features a customized U-shaped heat sink and dual high-performance thermoelectric cooling modules, maximizing heat dissipation to keep the Yaber K3 series cool during extended use. CoolSwiftTM's advanced temperature control system intelligently adjusts fan speeds based on ambient conditions and provides real-time monitoring of cooling components to prevent overheating, ensuring the projector operates quietly and safely.

Key Benefits of NovaGlowTM Technology

Yaber's NovaGlowTM is a game-changer for projector performance tailored for tech enthusiasts who demand the best. Leveraging a ceramic chip on board (COB) light source, NovaGlowTM boosts brightness and enhances heat dissipation, ensuring efficient and durable light output. Its patented local dimming technology offers precise backlight control, significantly improving contrast for richer, more detailed images. Additionally, advanced picture quality adjustments guarantee that every projection, regardless of content type, delivers realistic colors and textures, bringing visuals to life with stunning clarity.

Leading the Market with Strategic Innovations

With the introduction of CoolSwiftTM and NovaGlowTM, Yaber sets a new benchmark in the audiovisual and home entertainment industry. These innovations align seamlessly with Yaber's long-term vision of becoming the go-to brand for home entertainment projectors. By continuously innovating, listening to its consumers and pushing the boundaries of what's possible, Yaber is not just meeting the market's current demands but is also shaping the future of home entertainment that "looks better and sounds perfect".

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

