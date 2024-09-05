Tube Packaging Market worth $4.6 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Tube Packaging Market by Type (Laminated, Plastic, Aluminium), Packaging Type (Squeeze & Collapsible, Twist), Application (Oral Care, Beauty & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning Products), Capacity, & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", Tube Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 3.5 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth of tube packaging is boosted by the growing beauty & cosmetic industry, expansion in the oral care industry, and innovation in tube packaging. However, presence of stringent regulations, increasing production costs, and alternative packaging solutions are the major restraining factors. Additionally, the growing e-commerce industry, customization and premiumization in tube packaging solutions, and growing emphasis on sustainability are some of the major opportunities factors that will help the tube manufacturers in the future.

"By Type, Laminated accounted for the second-largest market share in 2023."

Laminated accounted for the largest share among different types in the Tube packaging market. Laminated tubes offer superior barrier protection as compared to normal plastic tubes. As laminated tubes are made up of multiple layers, which helps to prevent moisture, light, and air and ensures that the product inside the tube remains uncontaminated. These tubes are particularly used in oral care, food & beverage, and beauty & cosmetics applications. These tubes also provide design flexibility, which enhances the visual appeal of the packaging.

"By Packaging Type, Squeeze & Collapsible accounted for the largest share in 2023."

In terms of packaging types, squeeze & collapsible tubes accounted for the largest share in the tube packaging market in 2023. This is attributed to the ease of use and flexible in nature, which helps them to be used in several end-use application areas such as oral care, beauty & cosmetics, food & beverage, and others. These tubes are used to hold viscous products such as gels, creams, ointments, and pastes. These tubes have the ability to resist air, light, water, moisture, etc., which helps to enhance product integrity by protecting the contents from outside contaminations.

"By Capacity, the 51mL-100mL segment holds the largest share in the market in 2023."

In terms of capacity, the 51mL-100mL segment holds the largest share in the tube packaging market. This capacity range perfectly matches several factors, such as portability, convenience, and sufficient volume for a wide range of applications. This capacity range is ideal for oral care products, beauty & cosmetic products, and pharmaceutical products. This capacity is versatile enough to cater to both daily use and on-the-go consumer preferences, making it the most practical and popular choice for manufacturers.

By Application, the oral care segment holds the largest share in the market in 2023.

In terms of application, the oral care segment holds the largest share in the tube packaging market. In the oral care industry, most of the products are packaged in tubes. These tubes can provide design flexibility, ease of use, and hygienic dispensing, which helps to maintain the product integrity. These tubes are able to provide protection from outside contamination and ensure the precise dispensing of the product from the tube in the required amount. With the growing oral care industry, the demand for tube packaging also rises

Asia Pacific accounted for the larger market share of the Tube packaging Market in 2023.

In tube packaging, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the tube packaging market in 2023. It is because of the rise in population, increasing disposable income, growing demand for beauty & cosmetic products, and others. Countries like India and China have witnessed an increase in the consumption of packed food products. Apart from this, growing concern towards healthcare and the booming -e-commerce industry also help to impact the market in a positive way. Moreover, the countries in the region have strong manufacturing capabilities and easy and cost-effective accessibility of raw materials, which also supports the market of tube packaging.

The key players profiled in the report include are EPL Limited (India), Amcor. (Switzerland), Albea Group (France), Hoffmann Neopac (Switzerland), CLTpack (Spain), Berry Global Inc (US), Montebello Packaging (Canada), CCL Industries (Canada), LINHARDT GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Unette Group (England),

