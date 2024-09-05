Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
0,3450,36012:52
05.09.2024 12:36 Uhr
Pan African Resources Plc - Trading Statement for the year ended 30 June 2024 (Current Reporting Period)

Pan African Resources Plc - Trading Statement for the year ended 30 June 2024 (Current Reporting Period)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 05

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

(Key features are reported in United States dollar (US$) and South African rand (ZAR))

TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 (CURRENT REPORTING PERIOD)

This announcement contains inside information

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as it is satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the current financial year, will differ by at least 20% from those of the year ended 30 June 2023 (previous reporting period).

Pan African's presentation currency is the US$ and its functional currency is the ZAR. Movements in the US$/ZAR exchange rate affect the Group's US$ reported results. The average US$/ZAR exchange rate, that prevailed during the current financial year, is used in translating the Group's ZAR financial performance into US$.

During the current financial year, the average US$/ZAR exchange rate was US$/ZAR:18.71 (2023: US$/ZAR:17.77), and the closing US$/ZAR exchange rate as at 30 June 2024 was US$/ZAR:18.19 (2023: US$/ZAR:18.83).

The year-on-year change in the average and closing exchange rates of 5.3% and 3.4%, respectively, must be considered when comparing period-on-period results. The weighted average number of outstanding shares as at 30 June 2024 was 1,916,503,988 shares (2023: 1,916,503,988 shares).

Pan African advises shareholders that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the current financial year are expected to be between US 3.99 cents per share and US 4.31 cents per share, compared to US 3.15 cents per share for the previous reporting period, an increase of between 27% and 37%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the current reporting period are expected to be between US 3.98 cents per share and US 4.30 cents per share respectively, compared to US 3.19 cents per share for the previous reporting period, an increase of between 25% and 35%.

The increases in HEPS and EPS for the current reporting period, relative to the previous reporting period, are mainly as a result of the following primary factors:

  • Revenue increased by 16.8%, mainly due to the increase in gold sold of 4.9% combined with an increase in the average US$ gold price of 11.3%

The financial information contained in this announcement has neither been reviewed nor audited by the Company's auditors. The Group's results for the year ended 30 June 2024 will be released on 11 September 2024.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Rosebank

5 September 2024

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

info@paf.co.za

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director

Deon Louw

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


