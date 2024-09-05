Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Secures CE Mark for TRUVIEWTM Digital Microscope & Telepathology System, Expanding Global Market Opportunities

CE Mark approval opens European market for TRUVIEW system

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced it has secured the CE Mark for its revolutionary TRUVIEW digital microscopy and telepathology platform. The CE Mark certification affirms the system's compliance with the stringent health, safety, and environmental standards required by the European Union, enabling Zomedica to commercialize the TRUVIEW microscope across the European Economic Area (EEA).

The TRUVIEW platform integrates advanced diagnostic features, including LiquiView liquid lens technology for superior imaging and the proprietary TRUprep automated slide preparation system. This all-in-one solution empowers veterinary professionals with advanced capabilities that enhance both diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

"The TRUVIEW microscope represents the latest leap in veterinary diagnostic technology," commented Bill Campbell, VP of Imaging at Zomedica. "By automating slide preparation and offering telepathology services, we are revolutionizing how veterinarians approach diagnostics, delivering unparalleled precision and operational efficiency."

Microscopic examination is a cornerstone of veterinary care, and the TRUVIEW system optimizes workflow by providing consistently high-quality slide preparation while saving valuable technician time. Additionally, the platform's telepathology feature enables real-time remote consultation, fostering collaboration among veterinary professionals and enhancing diagnostic confidence.

"Securing the CE Mark is a significant milestone for Zomedica," stated Larry Heaton, CEO of Zomedica. "Our TRUVIEW microscope's cutting-edge optics, automated slide preparation, and telepathology services set a new standard for veterinary diagnostics in Europe and throughout the world. We are excited to bring this transformative technology to veterinary practices across the EEA."

To learn more about the TRUVIEW digital microscope and its transformative capabilities, visit Zomedica's website at www.zomedica.com/truview.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

