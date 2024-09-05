Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Official Launch of Cereal Crunch On Google Play Store

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated play-to-earn mobile game, Cereal Crunch, on the Google Play Store. This launch follows the successful acquisition of Cereal Crunch and the Company's recent updates on the game's development.

Cereal Crunch is now available for download on the Google Play Store, offering players an engaging gaming experience with its unique match-3 mechanics. The game is designed to captivate a wide audience with its vibrant graphics, challenging levels, and dynamic gameplay, making it a standout in the mobile gaming market.

"We are excited to bring Cereal Crunch to the global gaming community. This official launch marks a significant milestone in our expansion into the gaming sector, and we are confident that Cereal Crunch will resonate with a wide audience. Our focus has been on delivering a game that is both entertaining and visually appealing, and we believe players will enjoy what Cereal Crunch has to offer", said Charles Park, CEO of the Company.

Future Expansion Plans

Following the launch on the Google Play Store, Datametrex plans to release Cereal Crunch on additional platforms, including the Apple App Store, to expand its reach and accessibility to a broader audience. The Company is committed to enhancing Cereal Crunch with future updates that will introduce innovative features, including play-to-earn mechanics.

For more information and to download Cereal Crunch, visit the Google Play Store

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Charles Park, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & Director
cpark@datametrex.com
(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to game development and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.